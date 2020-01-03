Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 2, February 1970) Barbara Parkins [1151]

$13.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 2, February 1970) Barbara Parkins.
Features Include:
- Learn About the Drug Scene from Alan Watts, William Burroughs, James Coburn, Harry Anslinger and others
- Join our Wild House-Yacht Party
- Catch our Revealing Pictorial on Barbara Parkins and Bibi Andersson
The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.
Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Alan Watts | Barbara Parkins | Bibi Andersson | Harry Anslinger | James Coburn | William Burroughs
