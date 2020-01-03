Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 10, October 1970) First Twin Playmates [1150]

$18.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Playboy Magazine (Vol. 17, No. 10, October 1970) First Twin Playmates.
Features Include:
- Playboy’s First Twin Playmates
- Tom Wicker on Richard Nixon
- Pornography and the Danes
- An Interview with Defense Attorney Richard Kunstler
- Fall/Winter Fashion Report
- Jazz/Pop Poll Ballot
The item is in very good condition with some wear, bends and creases. See photos for details.
Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Richard Kunstler | Richard Nixon
