The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $12.98 $8.98 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Poster SKU: 171128-67003-1

Part No: 51639F 241296

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Tobe Hooper items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Thrillers

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: New Line Cinema

Original U.S. Release: October 4, 1974

Rating: R

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Tobe Hooper’s cult horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, five friends pick up a traumatized young hitchhiker, and soon find themselves stalked by a deformed chainsaw-wielding killer and his family of psychopaths.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Allen Danziger | Edwin Neal | Gunnar Hansen | Jim Siedow | John Dugan | Marilyn Burns | Paul A. Partain | Robert Courtin | Teri McMinn | William Vail

Directors: Tobe Hooper

Project Name: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Movies, TV & Gaming | New Line Cinema | Posters - Reprints | Thrillers | Throwback Space