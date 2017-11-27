The Warriors 36 x 24 Inch Painted Horizontal Movie Poster

View larger $13.98 $9.98 - Select Qty - 1

Walter Hill’s cult classic New York City gang thriller The Warriors begins as a charismatic gang leader named Cyrus (Roger Hill) summons the street gangs of New York City in a bid to take it over. When he is shot and killed by an unknown assailant, The Warriors are falsely blamed and now must fight their way home to Coney Island in Brooklyn, while every other gang in the city hunt them down.

Cast: Brian Tyler | David Harris | Deborah Van Valkenburgh | Dorsey Wright | James Remar | Marcelino Sánchez | Michael Beck | Roger Hill | Terry Michos | Tom McKitterick

Directors: Walter Hill

Project Name: The Warriors

