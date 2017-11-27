Twitter
The Warriors 36 x 24 Inch Painted Horizontal Movie Poster

The Warriors 36 x 24 Inch Painted Horizontal Movie Poster
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: February 9, 1979
Rating: R
Walter Hill’s cult classic New York City gang thriller The Warriors begins as a charismatic gang leader named Cyrus (Roger Hill) summons the street gangs of New York City in a bid to take it over. When he is shot and killed by an unknown assailant, The Warriors are falsely blamed and now must fight their way home to Coney Island in Brooklyn, while every other gang in the city hunt them down.

  • Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Brian Tyler | David Harris | Deborah Van Valkenburgh | Dorsey Wright | James Remar | Marcelino Sánchez | Michael Beck | Roger Hill | Terry Michos | Tom McKitterick
Directors: Walter Hill
Project Name: The Warriors

