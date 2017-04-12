Lucio Fulci’s Horror Manhattan Baby 3-Disc Limited Edition

View larger $35.99 $24.95 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





3-Disc Set SKU: 170413-64454-1

UPC: 827058800891

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Lucio Fulci items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV | Music

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | CD | DVD

Genres: Drama | Horror | Thriller

Studio: Blue Underground

Original U.S. Release: July 27, 1984

Item Release Date: October 25, 2016

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A young girl on vacation in Egypt is given a mysterious charm, causing her archeologist father to be struck blind inside an unexplored pyramid tomb. But when the family returns home to Manhattan, a plague of supernatural evil and sudden violence follows. Can this ancient curse be stopped before it is unleashed on the streets of New York City?

Christopher Connelly (1990: THE BRONX WARRIORS), Laura Lenzi (THE ADVENTURES OF HERCULES II), Giovanni Frezza (THE HOUSE BY THE CEMTERY) and Carlo De Mejo (CITY OF THE LIVING DEAD) star in Italian shock master Lucio Fulci’s bizarre horror thriller, which combines elements of THE EXORCIST, THE AWAKENING, POLTERGEIST, and more. Also known as EYE OF THE EVIL DEAD and POSSESSED, MANHATTAN BABY has been newly transferred and fully restored in 2K from the original uncensored camera negative and comes fully loaded with exclusive new Extras produced for this release!

Special Features

Fulci & I - Interview with Composer Fabio Frizzi (An Hour-Long Career Overview Of the Soundtrack Collaborations of Fabio Frizzi & Lucio Fulci)

For The Birds - Interview with Star Cosimo Cinieri

25 Years With Fulci - Interview with Make-Up Effects Artist Maurizio Trani

Beyond The Living Dead - Interview with Co-Writer Dardano Sacchetti

Stephen Thrower on MANHATTAN BABY - Interview with the author of "Beyond Terror: The Films of Lucio Fulci"

"Manhattan Baby Suite" - Live Studio Performance by Fabio Frizzi

Theatrical Trailer

Poster & Still Gallery

BONUS Collectable Booklet featuring new writing by author Troy Howarth

BONUS CD - MANHATTAN BABY Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Fabio Frizzi

Specifications

Audio: 5.1 DTS HD; DTS-HD Mono / 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround EX; Dolby Digital Mono

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH, French, Spanish

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1 / 16x9

Runtime: 89

Region: All

Number of Discs: 3

Cast: Andrea Bosic | Brigitta Boccoli | Carlo De Mejo | Christopher Connelly | Cinzia de Ponti | Cosimo Cinieri | Enzo Marino Bellanich | Giovanni Frezza | Laura Lenzi | Lucio Fulci | Mario Moretti

Directors: Lucio Fulci

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Blue Underground | CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | DVD | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Music | Thriller | Throwback Space