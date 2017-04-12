Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack

$12.98
$11.90
UPC: 050087348175
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Original U.S. Release: December 16, 2016
Item Release Date: December 16, 2016
Rating: PG-13
Details
From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers.
Playlists
- He's Here For Us by: Michael Giacchino
3:20
- A Long Ride Ahead by: Michael Giacchino
3:56
- Wobani Imperial Labor Camp by: Michael Giacchino
0:54
- Trust Goes Both Ways by: Michael Giacchino
2:45
- When Has Become Now by: Michael Giacchino
1:59
- Jedha Arrival by: Michael Giacchino
2:48
- Jedha City Ambush by: Michael Giacchino
2:19
- Star-Dust by: Michael Giacchino
3:47
- Confrontation on Eadu by: Michael Giacchino
8:05
- Krennic's Aspirations by: Michael Giacchino
4:16
- Rebellions Are Built on Hope by: Michael Giacchino
2:56
- Rogue One by: Michael Giacchino
2:04
- Cargo Shuttle SW-0608 by: Michael Giacchino
3:59
- Scrambling the Rebel Fleet by: Michael Giacchino
1:33
- AT-ACT Assault by: Michael Giacchino
2:55
- The Master Switch by: Michael Giacchino
4:02
- Your Father Would Be Proud by: Michael Giacchino
4:51
- Hope by: Michael Giacchino
1:37
- Jyn Erso & Hope Suite by: Michael Giacchino
5:51
- The Imperial Suite by: Michael Giacchino
2:29
- Guardians of the Whills Suite by: Michael Giacchino
2:52
Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Jiang Wen | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed
Directors: Gareth Edwards
