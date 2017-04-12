Twitter
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack

$12.98

$11.90


3 in stock


CDSKU: 170413-64451-1
UPC: 050087348175
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Original U.S. Release: December 16, 2016
Item Release Date: December 16, 2016
Rating: PG-13
From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers.

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Jiang Wen | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed
Directors: Gareth Edwards

