Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack

View larger $12.98 $11.90 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





CD SKU: 170413-64451-1

UPC: 050087348175

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Walt Disney Records

Original U.S. Release: December 16, 2016

Item Release Date: December 16, 2016

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From Lucasfilm comes the first of the Star Wars standalone films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, an all-new epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are producing, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers.

Playlists

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Jiang Wen | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed

Directors: Gareth Edwards

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Fantasy | Featured | Music | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Walt Disney Records