M&M’s Brand Chocolate Candies Barnstorming Rides Dispenser Collectible (2008)

$85.00
$35.50
Branded Collectible ToySKU: 170412-64434-1
UPC: 012937345079
Weight: 3.04 lbs
Condition: New
UPC: 012937345079
Weight: 3.04 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
For sale is an M&M’s Brand Chocolate Candies Barnstorming Rides Dispenser Collectible. The item is new and still sealed in its original packaging. The packaging is in very good condition, with slight signs of wear from storage, along with some dents and corner dings.
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Comedy | Fantasy | Featured | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures