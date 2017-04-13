$205.00
$109.00
UPC: 801310530023
Weight: 4.0 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy
Studio: Jada Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
For sale is a Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004). The car is based on the Japanese animation.
The item is in excellent condition and still sealed in its original packaging. The packaging is in very good shape, with signs of wear from years of storage, along with a few bends, corner dings and creases.
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Jada Toys | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures