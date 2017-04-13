Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)

Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
View larger
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)
Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004)

$205.00

$109.00


1 in stock


Model CarSKU: 170414-64505-1
UPC: 801310530023
Weight: 4.0 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy
Studio: Jada Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a Jada Toys Initial D Mazda RX-7 FD3S 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Model Car (2004). The car is based on the Japanese animation.

The item is in excellent condition and still sealed in its original packaging. The packaging is in very good shape, with signs of wear from years of storage, along with a few bends, corner dings and creases.

Related Items

DC Direct Batman Black and White Statue Limited Edition of 3500 (#0542) Based on Neal Adams Art Sculpted by Jason “Spyda” Adams
Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front Printed Apparel
Bruce Lee Badass Black and White Design Children’s Apparel
Dolemite
Bruce Lee Big Boss Flying Kick Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Out of the Fire Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
DC Direct Kingdom Come Magog Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross
Hopscotch Criterion Collection
McFarlane Toys Spawn: The Dark Ages Series 24 Classic Comic Covers The Black Knight and Battle Horse Deluxe Boxed Action Figure Set
DC Direct Justice League Series 7 Aquaman Armored Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Jada Toys | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *