View larger $25.00 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





banner SKU: 190923-78999-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films | Horror

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

RARE Friday the 13th Camp Crystal Lake Banner, Jason Vorhees.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.



Project Name: Friday the 13th

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Memorabilia