View larger $39.00 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





toy SKU: 190921-78989-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Super Friends Retro 8 Inch Action Figure Series Two: Black Vulcan.

Item is still sealed in original packaging. One hand is disconnected from its arm. See photos for details.

Special Features

8 Inch Retro Mego Style Action Figure

Includes an authentic cloth outfit

Comes in resealable plastic clamshell packaging that can be opened and closed without damaging anything

Officially licensed DC Comics product

Specifications

Size: 8 x 1 x 2 in



Characters: Black Vulcan

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures