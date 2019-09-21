Share Page Support Us
Super Friends Retro 8 Inch Action Figure Series Two: Black Vulcan

View larger

$39.00

$18.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 190921-78989-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Details

Super Friends Retro 8 Inch Action Figure Series Two: Black Vulcan.

Item is still sealed in original packaging. One hand is disconnected from its arm. See photos for details.

Special Features

  • 8 Inch Retro Mego Style Action Figure
  • Includes an authentic cloth outfit
  • Comes in resealable plastic clamshell packaging that can be opened and closed without damaging anything
  • Officially licensed DC Comics product

Specifications

  • Size: 8 x 1 x 2 in


Characters: Black Vulcan

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

