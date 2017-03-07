Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book

$15.00
$14.50
Part No: A-DIX2
ISBN-13: 978-0-86562-225-8
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: SQP
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The first collection of Matt’s work was received with such enthusiastic gusto (and with good reason!), and publishers couldn’t wait to get this newest gallery of Dixon’s work assembled. All new work that reflects the artist’s unique combination of talent, humor, and girls with ass-kicking attitude! Special intro by cult-favorite actress Caroline Munro.
- 9×12 oversized format
- 48 pages
- full color
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Fantasy | Featured | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | SQP | The Museum of Fantasy Art