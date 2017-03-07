Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book

Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book
View larger
Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book
Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book
Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book
Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book
Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book
Matt Dixon – Girls on Top Volume 2 Pin-Up Fantasy Art Book

$15.00

$14.50


3 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 170307-63574-1
Part No: A-DIX2
ISBN-13: 978-0-86562-225-8
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: SQP
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The first collection of Matt’s work was received with such enthusiastic gusto (and with good reason!), and publishers couldn’t wait to get this newest gallery of Dixon’s work assembled. All new work that reflects the artist’s unique combination of talent, humor, and girls with ass-kicking attitude! Special intro by cult-favorite actress Caroline Munro.

  • 9×12 oversized format
  • 48 pages
  • full color

Related Items

Ganja & Hess the most complicated Black film of the 1970’s
Independence Day 20th Anniversary 2-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Alien Attacker Statue + Concept Art Booklet
Alien Descent Stretched Canvas Print
Alien Creature Feature Adult Apparel
Sacrifice! (The birth of the bloody and controversial “Italian Cannibal” sub-genre begins with this movie)
Hopscotch Criterion Collection
Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan Special Edition
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Skull Outline Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Youth and Childrens Apparel
Alien Prey Fleece Blanket

Categories

Adventure | Fantasy | Featured | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | SQP | The Museum of Fantasy Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *