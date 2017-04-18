Twitter
Music from the Soundtrack of The Ten Commandments CD (Import)

Music from the Soundtrack of The Ten Commandments CD (Import)
This is an import pressing of original music from the Soundtrack of Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments.

Cast: Anne Baxter | Cedric Hardwicke | Charlton Heston | Debra Paget | Douglass Dumbrille | Edward G. Robinson | John Carradine | John Derek | Judith Anderson | Martha Scott | Nina Foch | Olive Deering | Vincent Price | Yul Brynner | Yvonne De Carlo
Directors: Cecil B. DeMille

