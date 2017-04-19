Airport 1975 The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD (Import)

$13.99
$12.90
UPC: 4988031211564
Part No: UICY-7058
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: MCA Records
Original U.S. Release: October 18, 1974
Item Release Date: April 7, 2017
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In the Jack Smight thriller Airport 1975, a 747 airplane in flight collides with a small plane, rendering it pilotless. Somehow the control tower must get a pilot aboard so the jet can land.
The music was composed and conducted by John Cacavas.
Cast: Charlton Heston | Dana Andrews | Ed Nelson | Efrem Zimbalist Jr. | George Kennedy | Helen Reddy | Karen Black | Larry Storch | Linda Blair | Martha Scott | Myrna Loy | Nancy Olson | Roy Thinnes | Sid Caesar | Susan Clark
Directors: Jack Smight
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | MCA Records | Music | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space