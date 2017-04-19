Airport 1975 The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD (Import)

View larger $13.99 $12.90 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 170420-64549-1

UPC: 4988031211564

Part No: UICY-7058

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: MCA Records

Original U.S. Release: October 18, 1974

Item Release Date: April 7, 2017

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the Jack Smight thriller Airport 1975, a 747 airplane in flight collides with a small plane, rendering it pilotless. Somehow the control tower must get a pilot aboard so the jet can land.

The music was composed and conducted by John Cacavas.

Cast: Charlton Heston | Dana Andrews | Ed Nelson | Efrem Zimbalist Jr. | George Kennedy | Helen Reddy | Karen Black | Larry Storch | Linda Blair | Martha Scott | Myrna Loy | Nancy Olson | Roy Thinnes | Sid Caesar | Susan Clark

Directors: Jack Smight

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | MCA Records | Music | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space