Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Airport 1975 The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD (Import)

Airport 1975 The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD (Import)
View larger

$13.99

$12.90


2 in stock


CDSKU: 170420-64549-1
UPC: 4988031211564
Part No: UICY-7058
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: MCA Records
Original U.S. Release: October 18, 1974
Item Release Date: April 7, 2017
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the Jack Smight thriller Airport 1975, a 747 airplane in flight collides with a small plane, rendering it pilotless. Somehow the control tower must get a pilot aboard so the jet can land.

The music was composed and conducted by John Cacavas.

Cast: Charlton Heston | Dana Andrews | Ed Nelson | Efrem Zimbalist Jr. | George Kennedy | Helen Reddy | Karen Black | Larry Storch | Linda Blair | Martha Scott | Myrna Loy | Nancy Olson | Roy Thinnes | Sid Caesar | Susan Clark
Directors: Jack Smight

Related Items

Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box Limited Edition Trilogy
Independence Day 20th Anniversary 2-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Alien Attacker Statue + Concept Art Booklet
Bruce Lee Focus Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee Inner Fury Childrens Apparel
Bruce Lee Ready to Rumble Front Printed Apparel
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Sorceress Uncensored Director Approved Edition
The Hills Have Eyes Limited Blu-ray Special Edition
Rare Original 2010: The Year We Make Contact U.S. 20 Page Pressbook (1984) Roy Scheider, John Lithgow & Helen Mirren
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights Helicopters in the Jungle Adult Apparel

Categories

Action | Adventure | CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | MCA Records | Music | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *