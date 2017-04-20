Jackass The Movie Widescreen Special Collector’s Edition DVD

DVD SKU: 170421-64568-1

UPC: 097363416449

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Reality TV

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: October 25, 2002

Item Release Date: March 25, 2003

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

All the jackasses you love from the MTV series are back performing stunts no one would let them pull on television. With stuff you’d never see on TV!

The item is in very good condition, with minor wear from years of storage. The disc has only been watched a few times and is also in very good shape, with slight wear. The original paper insert is included and intact.

Special Features

Commentary by director, cinematographer, and Johnny Knoxville

Jackass cast group commentary

MTV's "Making Of Jackass The Movie"

Outtakes

27 minutes of additional footage

Jackass The Movie promo spots

Music video: "If you're gonna be dumb" by Roger Alan Wade

Music video: "We want fun" by Andrew W.K.

Theatrical Trailer

Cast & crew biographies

Photo gallery

English subtitles

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 84

Region: 1

Cast: April Margera | Bam Margera | Brandon DiCamillo | Chris Pontius | Chris Raab | Dave England | Ehren McGhehey | Jason 'Wee Man' Acuña | Jess Margera | Johnny Knoxville | Phil Margera | Preston Lacy | Rakeyohn | Ryan Dunn | Steve-O

Directors: Jeff Tremaine

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comedy | DVD | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures | Reality TV