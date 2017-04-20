Jackass The Movie Widescreen Special Collector’s Edition DVD

$7.48
$2.50
UPC: 097363416449
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Reality TV
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: October 25, 2002
Item Release Date: March 25, 2003
Rating: R
Details
All the jackasses you love from the MTV series are back performing stunts no one would let them pull on television. With stuff you’d never see on TV!
The item is in very good condition, with minor wear from years of storage. The disc has only been watched a few times and is also in very good shape, with slight wear. The original paper insert is included and intact.
Special Features
- Commentary by director, cinematographer, and Johnny Knoxville
- Jackass cast group commentary
- MTV's "Making Of Jackass The Movie"
- Outtakes
- 27 minutes of additional footage
- Jackass The Movie promo spots
- Music video: "If you're gonna be dumb" by Roger Alan Wade
- Music video: "We want fun" by Andrew W.K.
- Theatrical Trailer
- Cast & crew biographies
- Photo gallery
- English subtitles
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 84
- Region: 1
Cast: April Margera | Bam Margera | Brandon DiCamillo | Chris Pontius | Chris Raab | Dave England | Ehren McGhehey | Jason 'Wee Man' Acuña | Jess Margera | Johnny Knoxville | Phil Margera | Preston Lacy | Rakeyohn | Ryan Dunn | Steve-O
Directors: Jeff Tremaine
