Vamp Special Edition

View larger $29.95 $24.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 170204-62787-1

UPC: 760137948186

Part No: AV067

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Comedy | Fantasy | Horror | Suspense

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: July 18, 1986

Item Release Date: October 11, 2016

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

THE FIRST KISS COULD BE YOUR LAST! Two fraternity pledges head to a seedy part of town to find some entertainment for their college friends but are faced with bloodthirsty vampires. Keith (Chris Makepeace, Meatballs) and AJ (Robert Rusler, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge) want to make the right impression at college and so they devise a plan to get them into the best frathouse on campus. They head to the After Dark Club where they want to find a stripper for a party their friends won’t forget, instead they find themselves among vampires led by Kinky Katrina (Grace Jones, A View to a Kill)! Almost certainly an influence on From Dusk til Dawn, Vamp is superbly designed by many of Grace Jones’ own award-winning collaborators and features stunning effects by four-time Oscar winner Greg Cannom (The Lost Boys, Bram Stoker’s Dracula). Delivering laughs and scares in equal measure, with the added bonus of vampy sex appeal, Vamp is a comedy horror romp with real bite!

Special Features

High Definition digital transfer

Original mono audio

Subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

One of those Nights: The Making of Vamp - a brand new documentary featuring interviews with director Richard Wenk, stars Robert Rusler, Dedee Pfeiffer, Gedde Watanabe

Behind-the-scenes rehearsals

Blooper Reel

Image gallery

Dracula Bites the Big Apple (1979) - Richard Wenk's celebrated short film

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by the Twins of Evil

First pressing only: Booklet featuring new writing on the film by critic Cullen Gallagher

Specifications

Runtime: 94 minutes

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: Region A

Cast: Billy Drago | Brad Logan | Chris Makepeace | Dedee Pfeiffer | Gedde Watanabe | Grace Jones | Robert Rusler | Sandy Baron

Directors: Richard Wenk

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Horror | Movies & TV | Suspense | Throwback Space