Vamp Special Edition

Vamp Special Edition
Vamp Special Edition
Vamp Special Edition

$29.95

$24.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170204-62787-1
UPC: 760137948186
Part No: AV067
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Fantasy | Horror | Suspense
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: July 18, 1986
Item Release Date: October 11, 2016
Rating: NR
Details

THE FIRST KISS COULD BE YOUR LAST! Two fraternity pledges head to a seedy part of town to find some entertainment for their college friends but are faced with bloodthirsty vampires. Keith (Chris Makepeace, Meatballs) and AJ (Robert Rusler, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge) want to make the right impression at college and so they devise a plan to get them into the best frathouse on campus. They head to the After Dark Club where they want to find a stripper for a party their friends won’t forget, instead they find themselves among vampires led by Kinky Katrina (Grace Jones, A View to a Kill)! Almost certainly an influence on From Dusk til Dawn, Vamp is superbly designed by many of Grace Jones’ own award-winning collaborators and features stunning effects by four-time Oscar winner Greg Cannom (The Lost Boys, Bram Stoker’s Dracula). Delivering laughs and scares in equal measure, with the added bonus of vampy sex appeal, Vamp is a comedy horror romp with real bite!

Special Features

  • High Definition digital transfer
  • Original mono audio
  • Subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • One of those Nights: The Making of Vamp - a brand new documentary featuring interviews with director Richard Wenk, stars Robert Rusler, Dedee Pfeiffer, Gedde Watanabe
  • Behind-the-scenes rehearsals
  • Blooper Reel
  • Image gallery
  • Dracula Bites the Big Apple (1979) - Richard Wenk's celebrated short film
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by the Twins of Evil
  • First pressing only: Booklet featuring new writing on the film by critic Cullen Gallagher

Specifications

  • Runtime: 94 minutes
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Region: Region A

Cast: Billy Drago | Brad Logan | Chris Makepeace | Dedee Pfeiffer | Gedde Watanabe | Grace Jones | Robert Rusler | Sandy Baron
Directors: Richard Wenk

