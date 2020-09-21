Do The Right Thing Music from the Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2014)

$27.99
$23.97
UPC: 602547119940
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Danny Aiello | Giancarlo Esposito | John Savage | John Turturro | Public Enemy | Rosie Perez | Spike Lee items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Motown Records
Original U.S. Release: July 21, 1989
Item Release Date: December 2, 2014
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This is a reissue of the original soundtrack album from Motown Records for Spike Lee’s seminal film Do The Right Thing.
Playlists
- Side One
- Fight the Power by: Public Enemy
- My Fantasy by: Guy | Teddy Riley
- Party Hearty by: E.U.
- Can't Stand It by: Steel Pulse
- Prove To Me by: Perri
- Side Two
- Feel So Good by: Perri
- Don't Shoot Me by: Take 6
- Hard To Say by: Gerald Alston | Lori Perry
- Why Don't We Try by: Keith John
- Never Explain Love by: Al Jarreau
- Tu Y Yo by: Ruben Blades
- We Love (Jingle) by: Take 6
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Bill Nunn | Danny Aiello | Frank Vincent | Giancarlo Esposito | John Savage | John Turturro | Martin Lawrence | Ossie Davis | Paul Benjamin | Richard Edson | Roger Guenveur Smith | Rosie Perez | Ruby Dee | Samuel L. Jackson | Spike Lee | Steve White
Directors: Spike Lee
Project Name: Do the Right Thing
Artists: Al Jarreau | E.U. | Gerald Alston | Guy | Keith John | Lori Perry | Perri | Public Enemy | Ruben Blades | Steel Pulse | Take 6 | Teddy Riley
Related Items
Categories
Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Motown Records | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl