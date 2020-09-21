Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Do The Right Thing Music from the Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2014)

Do The Right Thing Music from the Original Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (2014)
View larger

$27.99

$23.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200921-82012-1
UPC: 602547119940
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Danny Aiello | Giancarlo Esposito | John Savage | John Turturro | Public Enemy | Rosie Perez | Spike Lee  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Motown Records
Original U.S. Release: July 21, 1989
Item Release Date: December 2, 2014
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is a reissue of the original soundtrack album from Motown Records for Spike Lee’s seminal film Do The Right Thing.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bill Nunn | Danny Aiello | Frank Vincent | Giancarlo Esposito | John Savage | John Turturro | Martin Lawrence | Ossie Davis | Paul Benjamin | Richard Edson | Roger Guenveur Smith | Rosie Perez | Ruby Dee | Samuel L. Jackson | Spike Lee | Steve White
Directors: Spike Lee
Project Name: Do the Right Thing
Artists: Al Jarreau | E.U. | Gerald Alston | Guy | Keith John | Lori Perry | Perri | Public Enemy | Ruben Blades | Steel Pulse | Take 6 | Teddy Riley

Related Items

The Godfather Original Soundtrack Album Composed by Nino Rota
Prince Purple Rain DVD (2004)
Jackie Chan International Fan Club Magazine Number 32 [April June 1988] 198143
Conan the Destroyer 24 x 33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1984) [9330]
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (September 24, 2004) Star Wars Secrets of the New DVD [86132]
Red Prequel Comic (November 2010) John Malkovich Cover
The Walking Dead: Rick vs. Negan 24 x 36 Inch Television Series Poster
The Invaders Television Show Tie-In Edition (Pyramid R-1664, 1967)
Blow-Up Blu-ray Criterion Collection Special Edition Michelangelo Antonioni
Astro Boy Alectralights Collectible Light Up Pin SDCC 2009

Categories

Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Motown Records | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *