Space: 1999 – The Complete Series plus Limited Edition Spaceship Snow Globe

Original U.S. Release: September 5, 1975

Item Release Date: July 16, 2019

Details

This special limited edition set includes a snow globe with a replica of the Space: 1999 ship inside. Note that the images in this listing are stock photos for reference only. The set is new and sealed.

Attention All Sections Alpha: Prepare For Transmission!

From Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, the legendary masterminds behind Thunderbirds, comes the epic sci-fi series, Space: 1999!

September 1999: A nuclear waste dump on the lunar surface unexpectedly detonates, blasting the Moon out of Earth’s orbit and taking the inhabitants of Moonbase Alpha on an unbelievable voyage of discovery and adventure. Under the command of John Koenig (Martin Landau), the Alphans hurtle through the stars, encountering fantastic worlds and beings in a universe where peril awaits at every turn. Together, Koenig and the Alphans face the ultimate challenge in the farthest reaches of space: survive … and find home.

Also starring Barbara Bain as Dr. Helena Russell, Barry Morse as Victor Bergman, and Catherine Schell as Maya, Space: 1999 is a true classic of science fiction television, presented here in a deluxe box set with a galaxy’s worth of special features that fans and newcomers alike will treasure. Strap yourselves in — the journey of a lifetime is about to begin!

A NOTE ON EPISODE ORDER

Viewing Space: 1999 can sometimes be tricky for those looking to establish a clear, definitive timeline from episode to episode. This is due to a number of factors: the nature of episodic television and its production at that time as compared to now, or the variance in airing dates from station to station and nation to nation, to name a couple. Ultimately, there are moments of character or storyline continuity that might seem out of place. While some fans have made excellent suggestions regarding a viewing order that makes the most sense, it is generally accepted that there is no single “correct” viewing order — only possibilities.

With this in mind, we have presented Space: 1999 here in production order, as it is the most commonly accepted viewing order.

Special Features

NEW Mission To Moonbase Alpha: An Interview With Actress Barbara Bain

NEW Into The Uncertain Future: An Interview With Actor Nick Tate

NEW Brain Behind The Destruction: An Interview With Director Kevin Connor

NEW Moonbase Merch: A Tour Of Space:1999 Ephemera With Author John Muir

NEW Audio Commentary By Author Anthony Taylor On "Dragon's Domain" And "The Metamorph"

NEW Audio Commentary By Space:1999 Series Expert Scott Michael Bosco On "Ring Around The Moon"

Audio Commentary By Series Co-Creator Gerry Anderson On "Breakaway" And "Dragon's Domain"

"These Episodes" – Nearly 100 Minutes Of Reflections On Some Of Space:1999's Iconic Episodes From The People Who Made Them

"Memories Of Space" Featurette

Interview With Sylvia Anderson

Guardian Of Piri Remembered With Actress Catherine Schell

Vintage Year Two Interviews

Vintage Brian Johnson Interview

Behind The Scenes Footage With Brian Johnson Commentary

Concept And Creation Featurette

Special Effects And Design Featurette

Martin Landau And Barbara Bain TV Promos

Promos For Year One And Year Two

Trailers For Destination Moonbase Alpha And Alien Attack

Blackpool "Space City" Exhibition Advert

Lyons Maid Ice Lolly Advert

Mono And 5.1 Audio On All Episodes

Photo Galleries

16 Page Episode Guide

Specifications

Number of Discs: 13

Runtime: 2400

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Cast: Barbara Bain | Clifton Jones | Martin Landau | Nick Tate

Project Name: Space: 1999

