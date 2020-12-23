Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Abrakadabra Special Edition Blu-ray

Abrakadabra Special Edition Blu-ray
View larger

$29.95

$22.70


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 201223-84041-1
UPC: 653166120152
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray | CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Cauldron Films
Original U.S. Release: November 3, 2018
Item Release Date: December 15, 2020
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

What The Eye Sees And The Ear Hears, The Mind Believes

Thirty years after his father is tragically killed during a magic trick gone wrong, Lorenzo’s own magic act is suddenly derailed by a series of gruesome magic themed murders. Struggling to prove his innocence, he begins to unravel the mystery that leads him through an intricate, bloody trail all the way back to his father’s demise. Filled with a pulsing Goblin-esque soundtrack, 70s atmosphere and all the earmarks of a classic Giallo, ABRAKADABRA at once pays homage to the bloody films of Dario Argento and Sergio Martino, while firmly taking its own place in the genre alongside its companion films in the Onetti Brothers’ Giallo Trilogy: Francesca and Sonno Profondo.

Special Features

  • CD soundtrack with music by Luciano Onetti
  • Behind the Scenes Featurette
  • Trailer
  • North American Blu-Ray Premiere
  • Third Part of the Onetti Brothers' Giallo Trilogy with Francesca and Sonno Profondo

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Runtime: 70 min
  • Language: Italian, English
  • Subtitles: English, Spanish
  • Audio: Italian 5.1, Italian 2.0, and English 2.0

Cast: Clara Kovacic | Eugenia Rigón | Germán Baudino | Gustavo Dalessanro | Ivi Brickell | Pablo Vilela | Raúl Gederlini
Directors: Luciano Onetti | Nicolás Onetti
Project Name: Abrakadabra

Related Items

Damien: Omen II Original Full Color Lobby Card Press Photo (1978) [C27]
The Falcon and the Snowman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Pat Metheny Group
Airport 1975 The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD (Import)
The Girl Who Knew Too Much (Ella Sabia Demasiado) Original Lobby Card (1969) Adam West, Nancy Kwan
Savage Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Invisible Man 8 Inch Official Edition Action Figure with Original Detail
Bustin’ Loose Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)
The G-String Murders by Gypsy Rose Lee (Bestseller Mystery, No. B42)
Stephen King’s The Stand: Complete and Uncut Hardcover Edition with Bernie Wrightson Illustrations (1990)
RARE Friday the 13th Camp Crystal Lake Banner

Categories

Blu-ray | Cauldron Films | CD | Cult Cinema | Horror | Movies & TV | Thrillers