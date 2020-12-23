Abrakadabra Special Edition Blu-ray

$29.95
Details
What The Eye Sees And The Ear Hears, The Mind Believes
Thirty years after his father is tragically killed during a magic trick gone wrong, Lorenzo’s own magic act is suddenly derailed by a series of gruesome magic themed murders. Struggling to prove his innocence, he begins to unravel the mystery that leads him through an intricate, bloody trail all the way back to his father’s demise. Filled with a pulsing Goblin-esque soundtrack, 70s atmosphere and all the earmarks of a classic Giallo, ABRAKADABRA at once pays homage to the bloody films of Dario Argento and Sergio Martino, while firmly taking its own place in the genre alongside its companion films in the Onetti Brothers’ Giallo Trilogy: Francesca and Sonno Profondo.
Special Features
- CD soundtrack with music by Luciano Onetti
- Behind the Scenes Featurette
- Trailer
- North American Blu-Ray Premiere
- Third Part of the Onetti Brothers' Giallo Trilogy with Francesca and Sonno Profondo
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Region: A,B,C
- Runtime: 70 min
- Language: Italian, English
- Subtitles: English, Spanish
- Audio: Italian 5.1, Italian 2.0, and English 2.0
Cast: Clara Kovacic | Eugenia Rigón | Germán Baudino | Gustavo Dalessanro | Ivi Brickell | Pablo Vilela | Raúl Gederlini
Directors: Luciano Onetti | Nicolás Onetti
Project Name: Abrakadabra
