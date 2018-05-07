Green Lantern: The Animated Series Original Score from the DC Comics Animated Series

$18.99
$10.97
UPC: 826924122228
Part No: LLLCD1222
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Green Lantern items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records
Original U.S. Release: November 11, 2011
Item Release Date: August 21, 2012
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Presenting the original score to the acclaimed hit DC animated series Green Lantern – The Animated Series, currently airing on Cartoon Network. Composer Frederik Wiedmann fashions an amazing, pulse-pounding original score that propels the legendary Green Lantern to out-of-this-world heights. Packed with more than 70 minutes of thrilling super hero music from some of the show’s greatest moments.
The item is still wrapped in the original shrink-wrap. There is a tear in the outer label over the UPC. Otherwise, this is a brand new item.
Playlists
- Green Lantern Main Theme
On a Planet Far Away
Battle of Betrassus
Royal Devotion
Atrocitus
The Red Knight
Hal vs Atrocitus
Aya's Birth
Saint Walker
Into the Abyss
Resolution
Razer Saves Kilowog
Love Remembered
Bumpy's Lazy Eye
Rescue Mission
Saint Walker's Destiny
Red Empire
I Am Mogo
A New World
The Inconvenient Truth
Hal's Lantern
Carol Sparks
Maelstrom Collapse
Aya's Mission
Blue Power
Dead Man Walking
The Invasion Begins
Byth Rok
Star Sapphires
A Lost Love
Failure to Death
Kilowog Supercharged
Red Supremacy
The Blue Lantern
The Destiny of Atrocitus
Victory
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 71:20
Cast: Brian George | Grey DeLisle | Jason Spisak | Josh Keaton | Kevin Michael Richardson | Tom Kenny
Project Name: Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Composers: Frederik Wiedmann
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | CD | Comic Based | DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Website Only Listing