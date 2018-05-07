Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Green Lantern: The Animated Series Original Score from the DC Comics Animated Series

Green Lantern: The Animated Series Original Score from the DC Comics Animated Series
View larger
Green Lantern: The Animated Series Original Score from the DC Comics Animated Series
Green Lantern: The Animated Series Original Score from the DC Comics Animated Series

$18.99

$10.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180507-72986-1
UPC: 826924122228
Part No: LLLCD1222
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Green Lantern  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records
Original U.S. Release: November 11, 2011
Item Release Date: August 21, 2012
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting the original score to the acclaimed hit DC animated series Green Lantern – The Animated Series, currently airing on Cartoon Network. Composer Frederik Wiedmann fashions an amazing, pulse-pounding original score that propels the legendary Green Lantern to out-of-this-world heights. Packed with more than 70 minutes of thrilling super hero music from some of the show’s greatest moments.

The item is still wrapped in the original shrink-wrap. There is a tear in the outer label over the UPC. Otherwise, this is a brand new item.

Playlists

  • Green Lantern Main Theme
    On a Planet Far Away
    Battle of Betrassus
    Royal Devotion
    Atrocitus
    The Red Knight
    Hal vs Atrocitus
    Aya's Birth
    Saint Walker
    Into the Abyss
    Resolution
    Razer Saves Kilowog
    Love Remembered
    Bumpy's Lazy Eye
    Rescue Mission
    Saint Walker's Destiny
    Red Empire
    I Am Mogo
    A New World
    The Inconvenient Truth
    Hal's Lantern
    Carol Sparks
    Maelstrom Collapse
    Aya's Mission
    Blue Power
    Dead Man Walking
    The Invasion Begins
    Byth Rok
    Star Sapphires
    A Lost Love
    Failure to Death
    Kilowog Supercharged
    Red Supremacy
    The Blue Lantern
    The Destiny of Atrocitus
    Victory

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 71:20

Cast: Brian George | Grey DeLisle | Jason Spisak | Josh Keaton | Kevin Michael Richardson | Tom Kenny
Project Name: Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Composers: Frederik Wiedmann

Related Items

Injustice 2 Batman Portrait Key Art 22 x 34 inch Video Game Poster
Alien Creature Feature Youth and Childrens Apparel
Pulse 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Arrow Special Edition
Batman: The Complete Television Series Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector Set Adam West & Burt Ward
Ridley Scott’s Alien 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Alien Blood Drool Apparel
The Liquidator Paperback Edition by John Gardner
The Punisher 22 x 34 inch Green Comics Cover Poster
RARE Special Edition of Hong Kong Heritage Museum Newsletter with Bruce Lee: Kung Fu Art Life Exhibition Feature Story
Steve McQueen’s Bullitt Original Mass Market Paperback Novel by Robert L. Pike (1968)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | CD | Comic Based | DC Entertainment | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Website Only Listing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *