Green Lantern: The Animated Series Original Score from the DC Comics Animated Series

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used.

Original U.S. Release: November 11, 2011

Item Release Date: August 21, 2012

Rating: TV-PG

Presenting the original score to the acclaimed hit DC animated series Green Lantern – The Animated Series, currently airing on Cartoon Network. Composer Frederik Wiedmann fashions an amazing, pulse-pounding original score that propels the legendary Green Lantern to out-of-this-world heights. Packed with more than 70 minutes of thrilling super hero music from some of the show’s greatest moments.

The item is still wrapped in the original shrink-wrap. There is a tear in the outer label over the UPC. Otherwise, this is a brand new item.

Green Lantern Main Theme

On a Planet Far Away

Battle of Betrassus

Royal Devotion

Atrocitus

The Red Knight

Hal vs Atrocitus

Aya's Birth

Saint Walker

Into the Abyss

Resolution

Razer Saves Kilowog

Love Remembered

Bumpy's Lazy Eye

Rescue Mission

Saint Walker's Destiny

Red Empire

I Am Mogo

A New World

The Inconvenient Truth

Hal's Lantern

Carol Sparks

Maelstrom Collapse

Aya's Mission

Blue Power

Dead Man Walking

The Invasion Begins

Byth Rok

Star Sapphires

A Lost Love

Failure to Death

Kilowog Supercharged

Red Supremacy

The Blue Lantern

The Destiny of Atrocitus

Victory

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 71:20

Cast: Brian George | Grey DeLisle | Jason Spisak | Josh Keaton | Kevin Michael Richardson | Tom Kenny

Project Name: Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Composers: Frederik Wiedmann

