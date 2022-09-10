Jeepers Creepers (2001) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards [Y64]

- Cast: Avis-Marie Barnes | Brandon Smith | Eileen Brennan | Gina Philips | Jeffrey William Evans | Jon Beshara | Jonathan Breck | Justin Long | Kim Kahana | Patricia Belcher | Patrick Cherry | Peggy Sheffield | Steve Raulerson | Tom Tarantini | William Haze
- Directors: Victor Salva
- Project Name Jeepers Creepers
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Lobby Cards
- Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Horror
- Studios: United Artists
- Original Release Date: August 31, 2001
- Rating: R
- More: Justin Long
Jeepers Creepers (2001) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards. The cult classic teen horror starring Gina Philips and Justin Long.
The set has minor bends and wear. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Avis-Marie Barnes | Brandon Smith | Eileen Brennan | Gina Philips | Jeffrey William Evans | Jon Beshara | Jonathan Breck | Justin Long | Kim Kahana | Patricia Belcher | Patrick Cherry | Peggy Sheffield | Steve Raulerson | Tom Tarantini | Victor Salva | William Haze
- Shows / Movies: Jeepers Creepers
- Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Horror
- Companies: United Artists
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Lobby Cards