Jeepers Creepers (2001) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards [Y64]


$53.75
$47.99
1 in stock
cards
SKU: 220911-102773-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards. The cult classic teen horror starring Gina Philips and Justin Long.

The set has minor bends and wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

