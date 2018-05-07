Crysis 2 Original Video Game Soundtrack – Main Themes by Hans Zimmer 2-Disc Set

View larger $89.99 $45.97 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition.

Item Release Date: April 26, 2011

Details

The Crysis 2 Original Video Game Soundtrack features main themes by legendary composer Hans Zimmer, along with contributions by Borislav Slavov, Tilman Sillescu and Lorne Balfe.

The item is in great shape and is still wrapped in original shrink wrapper. There is a hole in the jewel case and label. Otherwise, this is a new item.

Playlists

Disc 1

Crysis 2 - Intro (3:09)

Insertion (3:38)

Battery Park (3:23)

New York - Aftermath (2:44)

No Escape (2:30)

Close Encounter (2:00)

SOS New York (2:05)

Chase (2:26)

Under Assault (2:00)

Crynet - Shoot Him Down! (2:07)

Sneak and Shoot (3:34)

Gate Keepers (2:19)

Rampage (1:54)

Nanosuit 2 - Crynet Systems (1:17)

Rising Spear (1:12)

Dead Man Walking (2:05)

Contamination (2:24)

Sinister Breed (2:02)

Dystopian Nightmares (2:06)

Catastrophic Beauty (2:02)

Semper Fi (1:58)

Disc 2

Flooded Streets - Aquarium (1:25)

In Obscurum (2:19)

Devastation (1:39)

Shadowzone (2:27)

Alien Suite (2:06)

Unsafe Haven (1:56)

Terminal Escape (:59)

Under the Clock (1:51)

Morituri (2:19)

Intersection (1:33)

Times Square - Evacuation (1:59)

Burning Night (1:32)

Resolution (reprise) (2:06)

Eye of the Storm (2:27)

New York (2:37)

Our Only Hope (4:35)

Out of the Ashes (1:59)

Alien Logo (:44)

The End of the Beginnng (2:01)

Walk in the Park (2:01)

Epilogue (3:18)

One Way In (1:21)

Nano-Catalyst (:49)

Invaders (1:27)

Under Siege (:50)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 98:41

Cast: Bruce Johnson | Janis Ahern | Joey Ansah | Paul Birchard | Scott Haney

Directors: Cevat Yerli | Steven Bender

Project Name: Crysis 2

Contributors: Borislav Slavov | Hans Zimmer | Lorne Balfe | Tilman Sillescu

