Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Crysis 2 Original Video Game Soundtrack – Main Themes by Hans Zimmer 2-Disc Set

Crysis 2 Original Video Game Soundtrack – Main Themes by Hans Zimmer 2-Disc Set
View larger
Crysis 2 Original Video Game Soundtrack – Main Themes by Hans Zimmer 2-Disc Set
Crysis 2 Original Video Game Soundtrack – Main Themes by Hans Zimmer 2-Disc Set

$89.99

$45.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180507-72989-1
UPC: 826924117125
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Hans Zimmer  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records
Item Release Date: April 26, 2011
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Crysis 2 Original Video Game Soundtrack features main themes by legendary composer Hans Zimmer, along with contributions by Borislav Slavov, Tilman Sillescu and Lorne Balfe.

The item is in great shape and is still wrapped in original shrink wrapper. There is a hole in the jewel case and label. Otherwise, this is a new item.

Playlists

  • Disc 1
  • Crysis 2 - Intro (3:09)
    Insertion (3:38)
    Battery Park (3:23)
    New York - Aftermath (2:44)
    No Escape (2:30)
    Close Encounter (2:00)
    SOS New York (2:05)
    Chase (2:26)
    Under Assault (2:00)
    Crynet - Shoot Him Down! (2:07)
    Sneak and Shoot (3:34)
    Gate Keepers (2:19)
    Rampage (1:54)
    Nanosuit 2 - Crynet Systems (1:17)
    Rising Spear (1:12)
    Dead Man Walking (2:05)
    Contamination (2:24)
    Sinister Breed (2:02)
    Dystopian Nightmares (2:06)
    Catastrophic Beauty (2:02)
    Semper Fi (1:58)
  • Disc 2
  • Flooded Streets - Aquarium (1:25)
    In Obscurum (2:19)
    Devastation (1:39)
    Shadowzone (2:27)
    Alien Suite (2:06)
    Unsafe Haven (1:56)
    Terminal Escape (:59)
    Under the Clock (1:51)
    Morituri (2:19)
    Intersection (1:33)
    Times Square - Evacuation (1:59)
    Burning Night (1:32)
    Resolution (reprise) (2:06)
    Eye of the Storm (2:27)
    New York (2:37)
    Our Only Hope (4:35)
    Out of the Ashes (1:59)
    Alien Logo (:44)
    The End of the Beginnng (2:01)
    Walk in the Park (2:01)
    Epilogue (3:18)
    One Way In (1:21)
    Nano-Catalyst (:49)
    Invaders (1:27)
    Under Siege (:50)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Runtime: 98:41

Cast: Bruce Johnson | Janis Ahern | Joey Ansah | Paul Birchard | Scott Haney
Directors: Cevat Yerli | Steven Bender
Project Name: Crysis 2
Contributors: Borislav Slavov | Hans Zimmer | Lorne Balfe | Tilman Sillescu

Related Items

Kong: Skull Island King Kong Skull Outline Short Sleeve Apparel
Invasion of the Body Snatchers: Music From the 1956 Motion Picture Limited Edition Vinyl
Snakes on a Plane 22 x 34 Inch Movie Poster
Evil Dead – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Composed and Conducted by Roque Banos
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Tie-in Mass Market Paperback Edition w/ Photos from the MGM Movie (1976)
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Conspiracy Theory
Alien Bones Comic Cover Stretched Canvas Print
Space: 1999 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Ennio Morricone
Donnie Darko Original Soundtrack Album Score – Music by Michael Andrews

Categories

Action | CD | Cult Flavor | Game/Video Game | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Website Only Listing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *