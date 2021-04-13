Share Page Support Us
Cheri Caffaro in Savage Sisters (1974) Original Lobby Card Press Publicity Photo [F69]

Cheri Caffaro in Savage Sisters (1974) Original Lobby Card Press Publicity Photo [F69]
$19.99
$15.97
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210413-86339-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Cheri Caffaro in Savage Sisters (1974) Original Lobby Card Press Publicity Photo.

The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 8x10 in
