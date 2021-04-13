Cheri Caffaro in Savage Sisters (1974) Original Lobby Card Press Publicity Photo [F69]

- Cast: Alfonso Carvajal | Angelo Ventura | Cheri Caffaro | Dindo Fernando | Eddie Garcia | Gloria Hendry | John Ashley | Leopoldo Salcedo | Rita Gomez | Robert Rivera | Romeo Rivera | Rosanna Ortiz | Sid Haig | Subas Herrero | Vic Diaz
- Directors: Eddie Romero
- Project Name Savage Sisters
- Subject Cheri Caffaro
- Product Types: Press Photos | Lobby Cards | Originals | Originals
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation
- Studios: American International Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 1, 1974
- Rating: R
Cheri Caffaro in Savage Sisters (1974) Original Lobby Card Press Publicity Photo.
The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
