RARE Bandai Digital Digimon Monsters Digivolving Garurumon (Weregarurumon) ID #56 Action Figure with Trading Card (1999)

$158.90

$89.00


1 in stock


Action Figure with CardSKU: 170401-64204-1
UPC: 045557039820
Weight: .15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Bandai
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is an extremely rare Bandai Digital Digimon Monsters Digivolving Garurumon (Weregarurumon) ID #56 Action Figure with Trading Card, from 1999. The figure and card are new and still encased in their original, unopened packaging. The packaging is in very good shape and has some wear from years of storage, along with some creases and bends. The blister package has a small separation from the backer card on the bottom of packaging.

Categories

Action | Adventure | Bandai | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures

