RARE Bandai Digital Digimon Monsters Digivolving Garurumon (Weregarurumon) ID #56 Action Figure with Trading Card (1999)

Action Figure with Card SKU: 170401-64204-1

UPC: 045557039820

Weight: .15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Bandai

Details

For sale is an extremely rare Bandai Digital Digimon Monsters Digivolving Garurumon (Weregarurumon) ID #56 Action Figure with Trading Card, from 1999. The figure and card are new and still encased in their original, unopened packaging. The packaging is in very good shape and has some wear from years of storage, along with some creases and bends. The blister package has a small separation from the backer card on the bottom of packaging.

