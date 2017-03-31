RARE Bandai Digital Digimon Monsters Digivolving Garurumon (Weregarurumon) ID #56 Action Figure with Trading Card (1999)

$158.90
$89.00
UPC: 045557039820
Weight: .15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Bandai
Details
For sale is an extremely rare Bandai Digital Digimon Monsters Digivolving Garurumon (Weregarurumon) ID #56 Action Figure with Trading Card, from 1999. The figure and card are new and still encased in their original, unopened packaging. The packaging is in very good shape and has some wear from years of storage, along with some creases and bends. The blister package has a small separation from the backer card on the bottom of packaging.
