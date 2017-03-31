Twitter
Brand New in Box McFarlane Toys Spawn Regenerated The Digger Limited Edition Action Figure (2005)

$36.00

$26.50


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170401-64214-1
UPC: 787926113860
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Thriller
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Details

Spawn Regenerated Series 28 features some of the greatest Spawn figures ever produced. A must-have for collectors, Grave Digger comes with a shovel and display base. The figure measures approximately 7 inches tall.

  • Product Size: 3.5 x 9.4 x 9.5 inches

The figure is brand new and still in its original blister packaging. The packaging is in great shape, with slight wear from years of storage, along with a few small scratches and bends.

