Share Page
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Ancient Aliens Music from the Hit Television Series

Ancient Aliens Music from the Hit Television Series
View larger

$19.99

$18.97


3 in stock


CDSKU: 180606-73612-1
UPC: 826924145524
Part No: LLLCD1455
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Cult Television | Documentary | Drama | History | Mystery
Studio: History / A&E | La-La Land Records
Original U.S. Release: April 20, 2010
Item Release Date: May 1, 2018
Rating: TV-PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records, Prometheus Entertainment and History Channel proudly present the original score to the hit television series ANCIENT ALIENS. For twelve mind-bending seasons, this series’ spellbinding scores have been a key component of the show’s unstoppable success – charting investigative quests into planet Earth’s biggest mysteries with exciting musical drama and suspense. This release assembles some of the program’s score highlights and is loaded with thrilling cues from such composers as Dennis McCarthy, Allan Paul Ett, Jeffrey Hayat, Kieran Kieley, Michael Keely, William Ashford, Logue Ihn, Patrick O’Neil and William Pearson. Produced by Neil S. Bulk and mastered by James Nelson, this release is a sonic treasure for fans of the show and all film/tv music enthusiasts! Art design is by Dan Goldwasser.

Playlists

  • Ancient Aliens Theme (version 1) 0:54
    Curse 1:50
    Doomsday Plan 1:06
    Underground Worlds 2:12
    Think Back 2:01
    Temple of the Ancients 1:37
    Worst Use 2:06
    Stone Causeway 1:54
    Warbird 1:18
    My Father Was 2:21
    School Record 1:28
    Profits 2:01
    Present From Space 2:05
    New Breed 2:04
    New Beginning 0:54
    Mission Protect 1:11
    Lower Case 2:14
    In Law 1:54
    Lost in the Land of Nowhere 3:27
    Lost City 1:55
    Journey Through Time 1:48
    In Terms 2:02
    Dark Horse 3:31
    Heavy Head 1:38
    Security Officer 1:56
    Good Idea 1:19
    Ancient Shrine 1:19
    Enveloped in Secrecy 0:41
    Doomed 2:32
    But What If 1:30
    Building Blocks 1:55
    Ancient Conspiracies 2:14
    Ancient Ways 2:06
    Constantly 2:37
    Fragments of Eden 2:42
    Alien Missions 1:58
    Kiki Must Like 2:07
    Mysterious Crush 3:24
    River of Life 2:00
    Ancient Aliens Theme (version 2) 1:31

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 78:41

Cast: David Childress | David Wilcock | Erich von Daniken | George Noory | Giorgio Tsoukalos | Jason Martell | Jonathan Young | Linda Moulton Howe | Michael Dennin | Mike Bara | Nick Redfern | Philip Coppens | Ramy Romany | Robert Clotworthy | William Henry
Project Name: Ancient Aliens
Contributors: Allan Paul Ett | Dennis McCarthy | Jeffrey Hayat | Kieran Kieley | Logue Ihn | Michael Keely | Patrick O’Neil | William Ashford | William Pearson

Related Items

Jerome Bixby’s The Man From Earth: Special Edition [Blu-ray + DVD]
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Enter the Dragon Pose Junior and Kid’s Shirt Styles
Ruby Blu-ray + DVD Combo Special Edition
Batman: The Complete Television Series Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector Set Adam West & Burt Ward
Dragon Ball Super Villains 22 x 34 inch Television Series Poster
DC Direct Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Joker Collector Action Figure with Interlocking Base
The Cross and the Switchblade by David Wilkerson Movie Tie-in Paperback Edition
JCVD Original Soundtrack by Gast Waltzing – Jean-Claude Van Damme
The Flash – Season 2 Original Soundtrack Music by Blake Neely

Categories

Adventure | CD | Cult Television | Documentary | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | History | History / A&E | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | Website Only Listing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *