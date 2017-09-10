The Bourne Supremacy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by John Powell

$17.98
$14.94
UPC: 030206659221
Part No: 302 066 592 2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Mystery | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: July 23, 2004
Item Release Date: July 27, 2004
Rating: PG-13
Following the smash worldwide success of 2002’s ‘The Bourne Identity’, Universal Pictures brings the second installment of best-selling author Robert Ludlum’s series to the screen with Matt Damon returning as trained assassin Jason Bourne in ‘The Bourne Supremacy’. Composer John Powell, returns to the land of Ludlum for this thrilling sequel. Powell scored yet another hit with ‘The Italian Job’. Both ‘The Bourne Identity’ & ‘The Italian Job’ spawned best-selling soundtrack albums. Prominently featured in the film & also included on this CD will be a new song called ‘Landing’ performed by Moby.
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Brian Cox | Franka Potente | Gabriel Mann | Joan Allen | John Bedford Lloyd | Julia Stiles | Karl Urban | Marton Csokas | Matt Damon | Tom Gallop
Directors: Paul Greengrass
