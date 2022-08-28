Share Page Support Us
Free Comic Book Day Marvel Adventures Issue No.1 2007 Signed by Writer Fred Van Lente Marvel Comics 9149

Free Comic Book Day Marvel Adventures Issue No.1 2007 Signed by Writer Fred Van Lente Marvel Comics 9149
$33.59
$29.99
1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Free Comic Book Day, Marvel Adventures Ironman & Hulk Issue No.1 2007 Signed by Writer Fred Van Lente, Marvel Comics. James Cordeiro Penciler, Scott Koblish Incker, Studio F’S Martegod Gracia Colorist, Nakayama, Martin & Strain Cover Artists, Blambot’s Nate Peikos Letterer.

