Female Chauvinists + Hot Connections – Racy Reels from the Something Weird Vault Volume 2 Blu-ray Edition

Female Chauvinists + Hot Connections – Racy Reels from the Something Weird Vault Volume 2 Blu-ray Edition
Details

Volume 2 in the Racy Reels from the Something Weird Vaults

“We have found a serpent in our garden of Eden” cries Ms. Fulla Bull, the leader of a militant group of feminists in Female Chauvinists (1976), one of two wacky ’70s satires of the women’s lib movement in this double-feature Blu-Ray / DVD combo from Pop Cinema and Something Weird. “We have found a serpent in our garden of Eden” cries Ms. Fulla Bull, the leader of a militant group of feminists in Female Chauvinists (1976), one of two wacky ’70s satires of the women’s lib movement in this double-feature collection from Pop Cinema and Something Weird.

After infiltrating a feminist training camp, a recruit “hires” her boyfriend as the handyman, where he is discovered by the militant leader and scheduled for castration! Taking pity on him, the ladies decide to keep him as a stud, proving not all feminists are hard-core lesbians. Female Chauvinists features a bevy of late-night stars including the bountiful Roxanne Brewer, Uschi Digard and Candy Samples. After a switch-board operator becomes pregnant by her married boss, the ladies – and wives – of the phone company get their revenge in Hot Connections (1972), a saucy comedy featuring Rene Bond, Tally Wright and Mindy Brandt. Newly remastered from original film elements, Female Chauvinists / Hot Connections is Volume 2 of Racy Reels from the Something Weird Vaults.

Special Features

  • Liner Notes Booklet with Essay by film critic Robin Bougie (Cinema Sewer)
  • Bonus Uschi Digard Arcade Loop from Original Camera Negative
  • Coming Attraction Trailers
  • Newly remastered from original film elements

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Region: ALL

Cast: Candy Samples | Lynn Harris | Rene Bond | Roxanne Brewer | Uschi Digard
Directors: James Young | Jay Jackson
Filmography: Female Chauvinists | Hot Connections

