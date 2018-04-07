Female Chauvinists + Hot Connections – Racy Reels from the Something Weird Vault Volume 2 Blu-ray Edition

View larger $39.95 $35.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 180408-72406-1

UPC: 612385240294

Part No: SW02

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Candy Samples items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature | Sexploitation

Studio: Pop Cinema | Something Weird

Rating: NR

Details

Volume 2 in the Racy Reels from the Something Weird Vaults

"We have found a serpent in our garden of Eden" cries Ms. Fulla Bull, the leader of a militant group of feminists in Female Chauvinists (1976), one of two wacky '70s satires of the women's lib movement in this double-feature Blu-Ray / DVD combo from Pop Cinema and Something Weird.

After infiltrating a feminist training camp, a recruit “hires” her boyfriend as the handyman, where he is discovered by the militant leader and scheduled for castration! Taking pity on him, the ladies decide to keep him as a stud, proving not all feminists are hard-core lesbians. Female Chauvinists features a bevy of late-night stars including the bountiful Roxanne Brewer, Uschi Digard and Candy Samples. After a switch-board operator becomes pregnant by her married boss, the ladies – and wives – of the phone company get their revenge in Hot Connections (1972), a saucy comedy featuring Rene Bond, Tally Wright and Mindy Brandt. Newly remastered from original film elements, Female Chauvinists / Hot Connections is Volume 2 of Racy Reels from the Something Weird Vaults.

Special Features

Liner Notes Booklet with Essay by film critic Robin Bougie (Cinema Sewer)

Bonus Uschi Digard Arcade Loop from Original Camera Negative

Coming Attraction Trailers

Newly remastered from original film elements

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Region: ALL

Cast: Candy Samples | Lynn Harris | Rene Bond | Roxanne Brewer | Uschi Digard

Directors: James Young | Jay Jackson

Filmography: Female Chauvinists | Hot Connections

