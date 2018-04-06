Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

My Friend Dahmer Blu-ray Edition

My Friend Dahmer Blu-ray Edition
View larger

$29.95

$20.97


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 180407-72404-1
UPC: 760137106487
Part No: MVD1064BR
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Biography | Drama | Horror | Suspense
Studio: FilmRise
Original U.S. Release: April 21, 2017
Item Release Date: April 10, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Based on the Acclaimed Graphic Novel About One of the Most Notorious Serial Killers of our Time

Jeffrey Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys in the Midwest United States between 1978 and 1991 before being captured and incarcerated. He would become one of America’s most infamous serial killers. This is the story before that story. Jeff Dahmer (Disney Channel’s Ross Lynch) is an awkward teenager struggling to make it through high school with a family life in ruins.

He collects roadkill, fixates on a neighborhood jogger (Vincent Kartheiser, “Mad Men”), and copes with his unstable mother (Anne Heche) and well-intentioned father (Dallas Roberts). He begins to act out at school, and his goofball antics win over a group of band-nerds who form The Dahmer Fan Club, headed by Derf Backderf (Alex Wolff, “Patriots Day”). But this camaraderie can’t mask his growing depravity. Approaching graduation, Jeff spirals further out of control, inching ever closer to madness.

Special Features

  • Interview with Ross Lynch
  • Behind-the-Scenes Slideshow
  • Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 107

Cast: Alex Wolff | Anne Heche | Dallas Roberts | Liam Koeth | Lily Kozub | Ross Lynch | Vincent Kartheiser | Zachary Davis Brown
Directors: Marc Meyers
Project Name: My Friend Dahmer

Related Items

The Bad Seed: Music from the Soundtrack by Alex North – Limited Edition
Car Wash Shout Factory Select Edition
Mars 3-Disc Set – The Epic Series from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard
Claudio Simonetti Demons 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc (first time on vinyl)
Dawn of the Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Tyler Bates
Rare Chicago The Musical 2008 Promotional Die-Cut “Sneak Peek” Calendar with Gretchen Mol, Usher Raymond, Melanie Griffith and Many More Cast Members
Edward Scissorhands 24 x 36 Movie Poster
The Return of the Living Dead 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Tenebrae Limited Synapse Steelbook Combo Edition
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Far Away” 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Categories

Biography | Blu-ray | Drama | Featured | FilmRise | Horror | Movies & TV | Suspense

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *