Cries of Ecstasy, Blows of Death / Invasion of the Love Drones Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set

Details

Volume 1 in the Racy Reels from the Something Weird Vaults Series

“A pioneering slice of post-apocalypse cinema” only begins to describe the soft-core doomsday fever-dream that is Cries of Ecstasy, Blows of Death (1973), head-lining this fantasy – sci-fi double-feature Blu-Ray/DVD combo from Pop Cinema and Something Weird.

Before Mad Max, humans struggle to survive a barren planet populated by roving bands of biker gangs, armed with only some killer kung-fu moves and a willingness to get down with just about anyone. Starring Sandi Cary, Kim Lu and the ubiquitous Uschi Digard, Cries of Ecstasy, Blows of Death is a dystopian action film tailor-made for lovers of 70s exploitation cinema.

“Welcome to…The Erogenous Zone” intones a Rod Sterling-esque voice as we dive into 1977’s Invasion of the Love Drones, an absurd, ambitious and ultra-stylish sci-fi romp in which Eric Edwards is enlisted by aliens to deflect a nuclear-tipped rocket from their mother ship…by causing a planetary orgasm, of course. Featuring Bree Anthony, Jennifer Jordan, with an appearance by Jamie Gillis. Remastered from the original film elements and featuring a new essay by film critic Jeremy Richey.

Special Features

Blu-ray + DVD versions of main presentation

Bonus Feature: Invasion of the Love Drones

Bonus Feature: Double D Experiment (on Blu-ray Disc)

Coming Attraction Trailers

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Region: All

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Cast: Clayborne Whitcombe | Dianne Bishop | John Martin | Kim Lu | Michael Abbott | Sandy Carey | Sherri Mason | Uschi Digard

Directors: Antony Weber

Project Name: Cries of Ecstasy Blows of Death | Double D Experiment | Invasion of the Love Drones

