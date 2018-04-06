Twitter
Cries of Ecstasy, Blows of Death / Invasion of the Love Drones Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set

View larger

$39.95

$25.97


1 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 180407-72402-1
UPC: 612385240195
Part No: SW01
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Martial Arts | Mature | Science Fiction | Sexploitation
Studio: Pop Cinema | Something Weird
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Volume 1 in the Racy Reels from the Something Weird Vaults Series

“A pioneering slice of post-apocalypse cinema” only begins to describe the soft-core doomsday fever-dream that is Cries of Ecstasy, Blows of Death (1973), head-lining this fantasy – sci-fi double-feature Blu-Ray/DVD combo from Pop Cinema and Something Weird.

Before Mad Max, humans struggle to survive a barren planet populated by roving bands of biker gangs, armed with only some killer kung-fu moves and a willingness to get down with just about anyone. Starring Sandi Cary, Kim Lu and the ubiquitous Uschi Digard, Cries of Ecstasy, Blows of Death is a dystopian action film tailor-made for lovers of 70s exploitation cinema.

“Welcome to…The Erogenous Zone” intones a Rod Sterling-esque voice as we dive into 1977’s Invasion of the Love Drones, an absurd, ambitious and ultra-stylish sci-fi romp in which Eric Edwards is enlisted by aliens to deflect a nuclear-tipped rocket from their mother ship…by causing a planetary orgasm, of course. Featuring Bree Anthony, Jennifer Jordan, with an appearance by Jamie Gillis. Remastered from the original film elements and featuring a new essay by film critic Jeremy Richey.

Special Features

  • Blu-ray + DVD versions of main presentation
  • Bonus Feature: Invasion of the Love Drones
  • Bonus Feature: Double D Experiment (on Blu-ray Disc)
  • Coming Attraction Trailers

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Region: All
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Cast: Clayborne Whitcombe | Dianne Bishop | John Martin | Kim Lu | Michael Abbott | Sandy Carey | Sherri Mason | Uschi Digard
Directors: Antony Weber
Project Name: Cries of Ecstasy Blows of Death | Double D Experiment | Invasion of the Love Drones

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Drama | DVD | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Martial Arts | Mature | Movies & TV | Pop Cinema | Science Fiction | Sexploitation | Something Weird | Throwback Space

