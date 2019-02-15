Share Page Support Us
Gacha Gacha Volume 4 by Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (2006)

$7.99

$2.57


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190215-77181-1
UPC: 9780345486790
ISBN-10: 034548679x
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based
Studio: Del Rey
Item Release Date: May 30, 2006
Details

After struggling to deal with Kurara’s many personalities, from the sex-crazed Arisa to the innocent Alice, Kouhei must now face his greatest challenge. The Original 4 are the most fearsome personalities hiding within Kurara’s mind. These ultra-advanced AI (artificial intelligence) personalities are capable of learning and evolving over time. But more important, they’re super cute–and they can’t keep their hands off Kouhei. Sounds like business as usual for the poor guy, but this time there’s a catch: Kurara stays conscious whenever she transforms into one of the Original 4. She can see, hear, and feel everything! Can Kouhei continue to avoid temptation while hiding Kurara’s secret from the rest of the world? Find out in Gacha Gacha.

Specifications

  • Pages: 208
  • Size: 6.5 x 0.7 x 5 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Hiroyuki Tamakoshi

