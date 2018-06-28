Share Page Support Us
Thor: Ragnarok Hulk Q-Fig Max Diorama

Thor: Ragnarok Hulk Q-Fig Max Diorama
Thor: Ragnarok Hulk Q-Fig Max Diorama
Thor: Ragnarok Hulk Q-Fig Max Diorama
Thor: Ragnarok Hulk Q-Fig Max Diorama
Thor: Ragnarok Hulk Q-Fig Max Diorama
Thor: Ragnarok Hulk Q-Fig Max Diorama

$29.95

$26.97


7 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180628-73990-1
UPC: 812095023990
Part No: QMX23990
Weight: 2.05 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios | Quantum Mechanix
Original U.S. Release: November 3, 2017
Item Release Date: April 23, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Details

An armored Hulk springs into action, ready to land a crushing blow with his gigantic war hammer in our Q-Fig Max diorama based on the character from the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok. The big green dude appears as a surprise opponent in the Grandmaster’s Contest of Champions, pitted against fellow Avenger, Thor.

Special Features

  • Full battle gear with detailed armor and sandals
  • Plumed gladiator helmet
  • Big, scary war hammer
  • Sakaaran war paint on his torso
  • The base of this Hulk Q-Fig Max diorama slides into position with the Thor Q-Fig Diorama (sold separately). These two Q-Fig dioramas make perfect companions, or can be displayed individually.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.5 in tall

Cast: Anthony Hopkins | Benedict Cumberbatch | Cate Blanchett | Chris Hemsworth | Idris Elba | Jeff Goldblum | Karl Urban | Mark Ruffalo | Ray Stevenson | Sam Neill | Tom Hiddleston | Zachary Levi
Directors: Taika Waititi
Project Name: Thor: Ragnarok
Characters: Hulk

