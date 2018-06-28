Thor: Ragnarok Hulk Q-Fig Max Diorama

View larger $29.95 $26.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Details

An armored Hulk springs into action, ready to land a crushing blow with his gigantic war hammer in our Q-Fig Max diorama based on the character from the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok. The big green dude appears as a surprise opponent in the Grandmaster’s Contest of Champions, pitted against fellow Avenger, Thor.

Special Features

Full battle gear with detailed armor and sandals

Plumed gladiator helmet

Big, scary war hammer

Sakaaran war paint on his torso

The base of this Hulk Q-Fig Max diorama slides into position with the Thor Q-Fig Diorama (sold separately). These two Q-Fig dioramas make perfect companions, or can be displayed individually.

Specifications

Size: 6.5 in tall

Cast: Anthony Hopkins | Benedict Cumberbatch | Cate Blanchett | Chris Hemsworth | Idris Elba | Jeff Goldblum | Karl Urban | Mark Ruffalo | Ray Stevenson | Sam Neill | Tom Hiddleston | Zachary Levi

Directors: Taika Waititi

Project Name: Thor: Ragnarok

Characters: Hulk

