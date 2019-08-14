Steven Universe: Art and Origins Hardcover Edition (2017)

View larger $29.95 $22.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

6 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190814-78814-1

ISBN-10: 1419724436

ISBN-13: 9781419724435

Weight: 3.05 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy

Studio: Harry N. Abrams

Original U.S. Release: July 27, 2013

Item Release Date: July 11, 2017

Rating: TV-PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Steven Universe: Art & Origins is the first book to take fans behind the scenes of the groundbreaking and boundlessly creative Cartoon Network animated series Steven Universe. The eponymous Steven is a boy who—alongside his mentors, the Crystal Gems (Garnet, Amethyst, and Pearl)—must learn to use his inherited powers to protect his home, Beach City, from the forces of evil. Bursting with concept art, production samples, early sketches, storyboards, and exclusive commentary, this lavishly illustrated companion book offers a meticulous written and visual history of the show, as well as an all-access tour of the creative team’s process. Steven Universe: Art & Origins reveals how creator Rebecca Sugar, the writers, the animators, and the voice actors work in tandem to bring this adventure-packed television series to life.

Specifications

Pages: 240

Language: English

Size: 10 x 1.1 x 9 in

Cast: Deedee Magno | Michaela Dietz | Zach Callison

Subject: Steven Universe

Authors: Chris McDonnell

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Hardcover Books | Harry N. Abrams | The Museum of Fantastic Art