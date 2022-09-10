Heavy Metal (1981) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards [Y63]

- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Lobby Cards
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Cult Cinema
- Studios: Columbia Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 29, 1981
- Rating: R
Heavy Metal (1981) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards, the cult classic animated anthology film.
The set has minor bends and wear. Please review listing images for condition details.
- Shows / Movies: Heavy Metal
