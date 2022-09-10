Share Page Support Us
Heavy Metal (1981) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards [Y63]

Heavy Metal (1981) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards [Y63]
Heavy Metal (1981) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards [Y63]
Heavy Metal (1981) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards [Y63]
$53.75
$47.99
1 in stock
cards
SKU: 220911-102769-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Heavy Metal (1981) Set of 8 Original German Lobby Cards, the cult classic animated anthology film.

The set has minor bends and wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

