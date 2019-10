McFarlane Toys NBA Series 24 Derrick Rose SIGNED RARE Bronze Collector Level Action Figure White Jersey MVP Trophy

View larger $57.00 $46.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





toy SKU: 191002-79243-1

UPC: 787926767230

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Todd McFarlane items

Product Types: Products | Signed Memorabilia | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Sport

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

McFarlane Toys NBA Series 24 Derrick Rose RARE Bronze Collector Level Action Figure White Jersey MVP Trophy. Item is signed by Todd McFarlane.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear on packaging. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 2 x 1 x 6 in



Subject: Derrick Rose

Related Items

Categories

Action | McFarlane Toys | Signed Memorabilia | Sport | Toys & Figures