Funko POP Star Wars: Rogue One Director Orson Krennic Vinyl Bobble-Head 142

$12.99
$6.97
UPC: 889698104593
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
From Rogue One, Director Orson Krennic, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko! Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box.
The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 2.5 x 2.5 x 3.8 in
Cast: Alan Tudyk | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed
Directors: Gareth Edwards
Project Name: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
