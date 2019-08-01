Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Funko POP Star Wars: Rogue One Director Orson Krennic Vinyl Bobble-Head 142

Funko POP Star Wars: Rogue One Director Orson Krennic Vinyl Bobble-Head 142
View larger
Funko POP Star Wars: Rogue One Director Orson Krennic Vinyl Bobble-Head 142
Funko POP Star Wars: Rogue One Director Orson Krennic Vinyl Bobble-Head 142
Funko POP Star Wars: Rogue One Director Orson Krennic Vinyl Bobble-Head 142

$12.99

$6.97


1 in stock


po17SKU: 190801-78580-1
UPC: 889698104593
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Funko
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From Rogue One, Director Orson Krennic, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko! Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 2.5 x 2.5 x 3.8 in

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Mads Mikkelsen | Riz Ahmed
Directors: Gareth Edwards
Project Name: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Related Items

Kung Fu Panda Music from the Motion Picture by Hans Zimmer and John Powell
Dunkirk Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Hans Zimmer
Inside Kung Fu Magazine August 1987 – Bruce Lee Cover [189125]
Stake Land ll (The Stakelander)
Marvel Spider-Man Amazing Fantasy 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Far Away” 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Green Hornet: Collector’s Hardcover Edition
Disco Godfather
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (December 26, 2014) Special 2015 Preview Double Issue
The Art of Mondo Hardcover Edition

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Funko | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *