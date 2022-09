View larger $6.59

$5.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock com

SKU: 220818-102354-1

Weight: 0.6 lbs

Condition: New



Marvel Comics Group The New Mutants Comic Book Issue No. 5 1983. Writer Chris Claremont, Penciler Sal Buscema, Finisher Bob McLeod, Letterer Tom Orzechowski, Colorist Glynis Wein. Cover art by Armando Gil. The New Mutants meet Team America at a fair, where they are attacked by Viper and the Silver Samurai; Viper captures Psyche and blackmails Team America into stealing a certain object; the New Mutants and Team America join up to go to the rescue.

Related Items