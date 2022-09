View larger $16.49

Superman Starring in Action Comics,Book Issue No.583 1986 DC Comics Written by Alan Moore, Pencils by Curt Swan and Inks by Kurt Schaffenberger. Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?’ part 2! Superman and his remaining allies gather at the Fortress of Solitude to make a final stand against the combined forces of his greatest enemies. Cover By: Curt Swan, Murphy Anderson

