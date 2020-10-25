Share Page Support Us
Reign of the Supermen: DC Universe Movie Blu-ray Edition (2019) [B61]

View larger

$10.99

$5.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 201025-82613-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Science Fiction
Studio: Warner Bros.
Item Release Date: January 29, 2019
Rating: PG-13
Details

After Superman is put to rest, following his battle with Doomsday, his body is stolen from its tomb. As authorities investigate, new and completely different Supermen start appearing on the scene, making everyone wonder if Superman has been reincarnated, and if so, which of the new Supermen is the real Man-of-Steel?

Special Features

  • Lex Luthor: The Greatest Nemesis Featurette
  • A Sneak Peek at the DC Universe Animated Movie Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
  • Two Bonus Cartoons from the DC Comics Vault

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 87 min
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Cast: Christopher Gorham | Jason O'Mara | Jerry O'Connell | Nathan Fillion | Nyambi Nyambi | Patrick Fabian | Rainn Wilson | Rebecca Romijn | Rocky Carroll | Rosario Dawson | Shemar Moore
Directors: Sam Liu
Project Name: Reign of the Supermen

