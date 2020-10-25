Reign of the Supermen: DC Universe Movie Blu-ray Edition (2019) [B61]

$10.99
Details
After Superman is put to rest, following his battle with Doomsday, his body is stolen from its tomb. As authorities investigate, new and completely different Supermen start appearing on the scene, making everyone wonder if Superman has been reincarnated, and if so, which of the new Supermen is the real Man-of-Steel?
Special Features
- Lex Luthor: The Greatest Nemesis Featurette
- A Sneak Peek at the DC Universe Animated Movie Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
- Two Bonus Cartoons from the DC Comics Vault
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 87 min
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
Cast: Christopher Gorham | Jason O'Mara | Jerry O'Connell | Nathan Fillion | Nyambi Nyambi | Patrick Fabian | Rainn Wilson | Rebecca Romijn | Rocky Carroll | Rosario Dawson | Shemar Moore
Directors: Sam Liu
Project Name: Reign of the Supermen
