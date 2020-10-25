Share Page Support Us
The Rule of Many (The Rule of One Book 2) Hardcover Edition (2019)

$16.99

$6.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201025-82611-1
ISBN-13: 9781542043700
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Book Based | Fantasy
Studio: Skyscape
Item Release Date: May 7, 2019
Details

Twins Ava and Mira Goodwin defy the Rule of One simply by existing. The single-child law, ruthlessly enforced by Texas’s Governor Roth, has made the sisters famous fugitives and inspirations for the resurgent rebellion known as the Common.

But the relentless governor and his implacable Texas State Guard threaten that fragile hope, as Roth consolidates his power in a bid for ultimate authority.

As Ava and Mira relinquish the relative safety of their Canadian haven to stand against Roth, new allies arise: Owen, a gifted young programmer, impulsively abandons his comfortable life in a moment of compassion, while Zee, an abused labor camp escapee, finds new purpose in resistance.

The four will converge on Dallas for a reckoning with Roth, with nothing less than their destinies—and the promise of a future free from oppression—on the line.

Disobedience means death. But a life worth living demands rebellion.

Specifications

  • Pages: 352
  • Language: English


Authors: Ashley Saunders | Leslie Saunders

