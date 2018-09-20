Share Page Support Us
Burt Reynolds The Last Movie Star Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover

Burt Reynolds The Last Movie Star Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover
View larger

$24.99

$22.97


5 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 180920-76656-1
UPC: 031398279969
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Burt Reynolds | Chevy Chase  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Drama | Family
Studio: Lionsgate
Original U.S. Release: March 30, 2018
Item Release Date: March 27, 2018
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hollywood legends Burt Reynolds and Chevy Chase star in The Last Movie Star, the uproarious story about getting older, arriving on Blu-ray™ and Digital on March 27 from Lionsgate. Written and directed by Adam Rifkin (Detroit Rock City), The Last Movie Star centers around a former movie star facing the reality that his glory days are behind him when he accepts an invitation to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from a film festival. The film premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival and also stars Ariel Winter.

Vic Edwards (Burt Reynolds) was the biggest star in Hollywood, a college football legend turned stunt double turned leading man. Now in his eighties, he’s convinced by an old friend (Chevy Chase) to accept an invitation to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at a two-bit film festival in Nashville. The trip launches him on both a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past.

Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes
  • “The Best Is Yet to Come: Adam Rifkin of The Last Movie Star” Featurette
  • Audio Commentary with Director Adam Rifkin

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Runtime: 94
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish
  • Region: A

Cast: Al-Jaleel Knox | Ariel Winter | Burt Reynolds | Chevy Chase | Clark Duke | Ellar Coltrane | Macy Whitener
Directors: Adam Rifkin
Project Name: The Last Movie Star

