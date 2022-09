View larger $5.59

The Senses-Shattering Shadow Comic Book Issue No. 19 1988 DC Comics. Body & Soul – Part 6 of 6. The epic conclusion! His operatives have been trying to make a go of it alone for months, carrying on in the Shadow’s tradition, but now things have gotten even stranger as the Shadow returns to them…whether they like it or not. Written by Andrew (Andy) Helfer, with art and cover by Kyle Baker. Letters Bob Lappan, Colors Tom Ziuko. Suggested for Mature Readers.

