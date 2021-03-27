Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Exploring Gotham City (DC Comics): An Illustrated Guide Hardcover Edition

Exploring Gotham City (DC Comics): An Illustrated Guide Hardcover Edition
View larger
Exploring Gotham City (DC Comics): An Illustrated Guide Hardcover Edition
Exploring Gotham City (DC Comics): An Illustrated Guide Hardcover Edition
Exploring Gotham City (DC Comics): An Illustrated Guide Hardcover Edition
Exploring Gotham City (DC Comics): An Illustrated Guide Hardcover Edition
Exploring Gotham City (DC Comics): An Illustrated Guide Hardcover Edition
$29.99
$26.97
See Options

8 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 210327-85928-1
ISBN-10: 1647220610
ISBN-13: 9781647220617
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

Discover the secrets of Gotham City with this large-scale interactive book, DC Comics: Exploring Gotham City.

Explore Gotham City, home of the mysterious crime fighter the Batman! From the depths of the Batcave to Wayne Manor, Arkham Asylum, and beyond, these pages take you on a fully illustrated journey through the crime-riddled city. Inside you’ll learn all about Gotham City’s shadowy history, encounter infamous villains from The Joker to the Penguin, and find out what the Batman, Robin, and other heroes are doing to stop them.

Specifications

  • Pages: 50
  • Language: English
  • Size: 10x14 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Frank Frazetta Warriors & Women Boxed Pint Glass Sets: Death Dealer and Egyptian Queen
Funko DORBZ Iron Man Mark 1 Vinyl Action Figure #361
Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race – The Covers Deluxe Edition [Klaus Janson, Frank Miller]
Blade Trinity Unrated Version – New Line Cinema Platinum Series + Exclusive Comic (2007)
The Untouchables: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Invasion of the Body Snatchers: Music From the 1956 Motion Picture Limited Edition Vinyl
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Set of 2 Character Trading Cards Comic Con Exclusive (2012) [01011]
Smallville Deluxe Edition Score from the Television Series – Music by Mark Snow (S 1-6) and Louis Febre (S 7-10)
Cops vs. Thugs Arrow Video Special Edition 2-Disc DVD + Blu-ray
Funko POP Despicable Me 3 Kyle Vinyl Figure 422
Hardcover BookSKU: 210327-85928-1
ISBN-10: 1647220610
ISBN-13: 9781647220617
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New