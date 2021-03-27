Exploring Gotham City (DC Comics): An Illustrated Guide Hardcover Edition

View larger $29.99

ISBN-10: 1647220610

ISBN-13: 9781647220617

Discover the secrets of Gotham City with this large-scale interactive book, DC Comics: Exploring Gotham City.

Explore Gotham City, home of the mysterious crime fighter the Batman! From the depths of the Batcave to Wayne Manor, Arkham Asylum, and beyond, these pages take you on a fully illustrated journey through the crime-riddled city. Inside you’ll learn all about Gotham City’s shadowy history, encounter infamous villains from The Joker to the Penguin, and find out what the Batman, Robin, and other heroes are doing to stop them.

Pages: 50

Language: English

Size: 10x14 in

