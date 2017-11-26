Twitter
Kill Bill Volume 1 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Details

In Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic revenge thriller Kill Bill, Uma Thurman is “The Bride,” who awakens from a four-year coma. The child she carried in her womb is gone. Now she must bring vengeance to the team of assassins who betrayed her – a team she was once affiliated with. It’s a team lead by “Bill” (David Carradine).

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Chia Hui Liu | Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Julie Dreyfus | Jun Kunimura | Lucy Liu | Michael Bowen | Michael Madsen | Michael Parks | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
Directors: Quentin Tarantino
Project Name: Kill Bill: Volume 1

