Asia Extreme Collection Volume 1: South Korean Horror Films DVD Box Set

Details

The Asia Extreme Collection Volume 1 features 3 terrifying South Korean Horror Films. Face, Red Shoes and R-Point bring a whole new meaning to the genre of horror.

The Red Shoes

Cast: Kim Hye-soo

Director: Yong-gyun Kim

After catching her husband cheating with another woman, Sun Jae takes her young daughter and moves into a dilapidated old apartment building to start a new life. Heading home from work one day she finds a strange pair of high-heeled red shoes and decides to take them. While the shoes provide her with some comfort, they also become objects of unhealthy obsession for her ballet-dancing daughter and her best friend. Soon, everyone who comes into contact with the shoes desperately craves them and a curse began hundreds of years ago will once again rear its ugly head.

R-Point (Ghosts of War)

Director: Kong Su-Chang

Korean soldiers searching for a missing platoon in 1972 Vietnam end up encountering forces that basic training never prepared them for. Giving new meaning to the phrase the horrors of war, R-Point exists at the goose-flesh-inducing intersection of Apocalypse Now and The Ring.

Face

Director: Sang-Gon Yoo

A serial killer is burning away the flesh of his victims with acid leaving only the bones behind. The police turn to Hyun-min, a former forensic sculptor adept in reconstructing faces by examining and interpreting skulls. With the victim’s bones in his house, Hyun-min’s daughter begins to experience disturbing visions. As he races against time to find the answers and save his daughter, the deadly truth behind these victims reveals a sinister conspiracy that threatens everyone involved.

Language: Korean

Subtitles: English

Region: Region 1

Number of Discs: 3

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Cast: Byung-ho Son | Hyeon-jun Shin | Kim Hye-soo | Tae-kyung Oh | Woo-seong Kam | Yun-ah Song

Directors: Kong Su-Chang | Sang-Gon Yoo | Yong-gyun Kim

