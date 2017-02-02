Asia Extreme Collection Volume 1: South Korean Horror Films DVD Box Set

$29.95
Item Release Date: October 7, 2014
Details
The Asia Extreme Collection Volume 1 features 3 terrifying South Korean Horror Films. Face, Red Shoes and R-Point bring a whole new meaning to the genre of horror.
The Red Shoes
Cast: Kim Hye-soo
Director: Yong-gyun Kim
After catching her husband cheating with another woman, Sun Jae takes her young daughter and moves into a dilapidated old apartment building to start a new life. Heading home from work one day she finds a strange pair of high-heeled red shoes and decides to take them. While the shoes provide her with some comfort, they also become objects of unhealthy obsession for her ballet-dancing daughter and her best friend. Soon, everyone who comes into contact with the shoes desperately craves them and a curse began hundreds of years ago will once again rear its ugly head.
R-Point (Ghosts of War)
Director: Kong Su-Chang
Korean soldiers searching for a missing platoon in 1972 Vietnam end up encountering forces that basic training never prepared them for. Giving new meaning to the phrase the horrors of war, R-Point exists at the goose-flesh-inducing intersection of Apocalypse Now and The Ring.
Face
Director: Sang-Gon Yoo
A serial killer is burning away the flesh of his victims with acid leaving only the bones behind. The police turn to Hyun-min, a former forensic sculptor adept in reconstructing faces by examining and interpreting skulls. With the victim’s bones in his house, Hyun-min’s daughter begins to experience disturbing visions. As he races against time to find the answers and save his daughter, the deadly truth behind these victims reveals a sinister conspiracy that threatens everyone involved.
Specifications
- Language: Korean
- Subtitles: English
- Region: Region 1
- Number of Discs: 3
- Aspect Ratio: Widescreen
Cast: Byung-ho Son | Hyeon-jun Shin | Kim Hye-soo | Tae-kyung Oh | Woo-seong Kam | Yun-ah Song
Directors: Kong Su-Chang | Sang-Gon Yoo | Yong-gyun Kim
