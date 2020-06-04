The Making of Planet of the Apes Hardcover Edition

View larger $43.99 From: $29.99 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Book 366 $29.99 Book 367 $29.99 - Select Qty - 1

Book 366 SKU: 200604-80826-1

ISBN-10: 0062840622

ISBN-13: 978-0062840622

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Book 367 SKU: 200604-80826-2

ISBN-10: 0062840622

ISBN-13: 978-0062840622

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

ISBN-10: 0062840622

ISBN-13: 978-0062840622

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Studio: Harper Design

Original U.S. Release: April 3, 1968

Item Release Date: October 23, 2018

Rating: G

Details

Based on Pierre Boulle’s novel La planète des singes, the original Planet of the Apes was one of the most celebrated films of the 1960s and beyond. Starring Hollywood icons Charlton Heston and Roddy McDowall, the science-fiction movie sparked a franchise that included eight sequels, two television series, and a long-running comic book. Now, in celebration of the fiftieth anniversary, New York Times bestselling author J. W. Rinzler tells the exciting, and largely unknown, story of this legendary Hollywood production.

With a foreword by Fraser Heston, Charlton Heston’s son, The Making of Planet of the Apes is an entertaining, informative experience that will transport readers back to the strange alternate Earth ruled by apes, and bring to life memorable characters such as Cornelius, Dr. Zira, Dr. Zaius, and Taylor. Meticulously researched and designed to capture the look and atmosphere of the film, The Making of Planet of the Apes explores behind-the-scenes tales, newly discovered details, and offers exclusive, never-before-seen photographs and concept art—including rare journal pages and sketches from Charlton Heston’s private collection—as well as unit photography, posters, and more unique ephemera.

Comprehensive in scope, The Making of Planet of the Apes is the definitive look at the original blockbuster film, a must-have for fans, film buffs, and collectors alike.

Specifications

Size: 11.4 x 1.2 x 10.8 in

Pages: 304

Language: English

Cast: Charlton Heston | James Daly | James Whitmore | Jeff Burton | Kim Hunter | Linda Harrison | Roddy McDowall

Directors: Franklin J. Schaffner

Project Name: Planet of the Apes

Authors: J. W. Rinzler

