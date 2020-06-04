The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Original Soundtrack Album Limited Vinyl Edition + Poster

$43.00
Original U.S. Release: December 29, 1967
Item Release Date: June 5, 2020
Rating: R
Details
“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” is neither more nor less than the perfect soundtrack to the most wonderful of western movies, the third and final act of the “Dollar Trilogy” directed by Sergio Leone. A film not only rated among the best of the genre, but universally considered among the most successful in the history of cinema.
The Maestro Ennio Morricone has here been able to be as meticulous as his friend director, composing a soundtrack that fits brilliantly to the bombastic and epic atmospheres of the film. In addition to the main theme, played by different instruments according to the character shown on the screen, it’s totally impossible to forget the great finale, the immense closure of an unparalleled masterpiece brought by “L’estasi dell’oro” (The Ecstasy of Gold) and “Il triello”. It was only 1966, and the Morricone-Leone partnership had to live some more years on.
Special Features
- LP pressed on red vinyl & housed in a gatefold jacket
- Includes poster
- Limited to 1000 copies
Playlists
- Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo (titoli)
- Il tramonto
- Fuga a cavallo
- Il ponte di corde
- Il forte
- Il deserto
- La carrozza dei fantasmi
- La missione San Antonio
- Padre Ramirez
- Marcetta
- La storia di un soldato
- Fine di una spia
- Marcetta senza speranza
- Morte di un soldato
- L'estasi dell'oro
- Il triello
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Clint Eastwood | Eli Wallach | John Bartha | Lee Van Cleef | Luigi Pistilli
Directors: Sergio Leone
Project Name: The Good The Bad and The Ugly
Composers: Ennio Morricone
