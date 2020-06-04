The Good, the Bad and the Ugly Original Soundtrack Album Limited Vinyl Edition + Poster

View larger $43.00 $37.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200604-80820-1

Part No: AMSLP160

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Clint Eastwood | Eli Wallach | Lee Van Cleef | Sergio Leone items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Cinema | Western

Studio: Cinevox

Original U.S. Release: December 29, 1967

Item Release Date: June 5, 2020

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” is neither more nor less than the perfect soundtrack to the most wonderful of western movies, the third and final act of the “Dollar Trilogy” directed by Sergio Leone. A film not only rated among the best of the genre, but universally considered among the most successful in the history of cinema.

The Maestro Ennio Morricone has here been able to be as meticulous as his friend director, composing a soundtrack that fits brilliantly to the bombastic and epic atmospheres of the film. In addition to the main theme, played by different instruments according to the character shown on the screen, it’s totally impossible to forget the great finale, the immense closure of an unparalleled masterpiece brought by “L’estasi dell’oro” (The Ecstasy of Gold) and “Il triello”. It was only 1966, and the Morricone-Leone partnership had to live some more years on.

Special Features

LP pressed on red vinyl & housed in a gatefold jacket

Includes poster

Limited to 1000 copies

Playlists

Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo (titoli)

Il tramonto

Fuga a cavallo

Il ponte di corde

Il forte

Il deserto

La carrozza dei fantasmi

La missione San Antonio

Padre Ramirez

Marcetta

La storia di un soldato

Fine di una spia

Marcetta senza speranza

Morte di un soldato

L'estasi dell'oro

Il triello

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Clint Eastwood | Eli Wallach | John Bartha | Lee Van Cleef | Luigi Pistilli

Directors: Sergio Leone

Project Name: The Good The Bad and The Ugly

Composers: Ennio Morricone

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cinevox | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl | Western