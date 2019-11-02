Share Page Support Us
Apprentice To Murder Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

Apprentice To Murder Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)
View larger

Details

WAS IT MAGIC, MURDER, OR MADNESS?

In early twentieth-century Pennsylvania Dutch Country, young Billy Kelly (Chad Lowe, Highway to Hell) falls in with a charismatic “powwower” or folk magic healer, Dr. John Reese (Donald Sutherland, Don’t Look Now), shunned by the rest of the community for his non-conformist beliefs. Together, they investigate the mysterious sickness that is blighting the area, which Reese believes to be the work of a sinister local hermit. But as the plague spreads and the wide-eyed Billy falls ever deeper under Reese’s spell, are they doing God’s work or the Devil’s bidding? Also starring Mia Sara (Legend) and featuring a powerhouse performance by Donald Sutherland – reunited here with Don’t Look Now screenwriter Allan Scott – Apprentice to Murder is a chilling and unforgettable tale of the macabre that blurs the lines between conventional notions of “good” and “evil”.

Special Features

  • Brand new 2K restoration of the film from the original 35mm interpositive
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
  • Original lossless mono soundtrack
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • New audio commentary by author and critic Bryan Reesman
  • New video interview on religious horror cinema with Kat Ellinger, author and editor-in-chief of Diabolique Magazine
  • New video interview with cinematographer Kelvin Pike
  • New video interview with makeup supervisor Robin Grantham
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Haunt Love

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 97
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Audio: 1.0 Mono

Cast: Chad Lowe | Donald Sutherland | Mia Sara
Directors: Ralph L. Thomas
Project Name: Apprentice To Murder

