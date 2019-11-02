Apprentice To Murder Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

View larger $39.95 $24.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

WAS IT MAGIC, MURDER, OR MADNESS?

In early twentieth-century Pennsylvania Dutch Country, young Billy Kelly (Chad Lowe, Highway to Hell) falls in with a charismatic “powwower” or folk magic healer, Dr. John Reese (Donald Sutherland, Don’t Look Now), shunned by the rest of the community for his non-conformist beliefs. Together, they investigate the mysterious sickness that is blighting the area, which Reese believes to be the work of a sinister local hermit. But as the plague spreads and the wide-eyed Billy falls ever deeper under Reese’s spell, are they doing God’s work or the Devil’s bidding? Also starring Mia Sara (Legend) and featuring a powerhouse performance by Donald Sutherland – reunited here with Don’t Look Now screenwriter Allan Scott – Apprentice to Murder is a chilling and unforgettable tale of the macabre that blurs the lines between conventional notions of “good” and “evil”.

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration of the film from the original 35mm interpositive

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original lossless mono soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

New audio commentary by author and critic Bryan Reesman

New video interview on religious horror cinema with Kat Ellinger, author and editor-in-chief of Diabolique Magazine

New video interview with cinematographer Kelvin Pike

New video interview with makeup supervisor Robin Grantham

Theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Haunt Love

Specifications

Region: A

Runtime: 97

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Audio: 1.0 Mono

Cast: Chad Lowe | Donald Sutherland | Mia Sara

Directors: Ralph L. Thomas

Project Name: Apprentice To Murder

