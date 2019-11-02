Apprentice To Murder Special Edition Blu-ray (2019)

$39.95
$24.97
UPC: 760137288282
Part No: AV230
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Donald Sutherland | Mia Sara items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: February 26, 1988
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
WAS IT MAGIC, MURDER, OR MADNESS?
In early twentieth-century Pennsylvania Dutch Country, young Billy Kelly (Chad Lowe, Highway to Hell) falls in with a charismatic “powwower” or folk magic healer, Dr. John Reese (Donald Sutherland, Don’t Look Now), shunned by the rest of the community for his non-conformist beliefs. Together, they investigate the mysterious sickness that is blighting the area, which Reese believes to be the work of a sinister local hermit. But as the plague spreads and the wide-eyed Billy falls ever deeper under Reese’s spell, are they doing God’s work or the Devil’s bidding? Also starring Mia Sara (Legend) and featuring a powerhouse performance by Donald Sutherland – reunited here with Don’t Look Now screenwriter Allan Scott – Apprentice to Murder is a chilling and unforgettable tale of the macabre that blurs the lines between conventional notions of “good” and “evil”.
Special Features
- Brand new 2K restoration of the film from the original 35mm interpositive
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original lossless mono soundtrack
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- New audio commentary by author and critic Bryan Reesman
- New video interview on religious horror cinema with Kat Ellinger, author and editor-in-chief of Diabolique Magazine
- New video interview with cinematographer Kelvin Pike
- New video interview with makeup supervisor Robin Grantham
- Theatrical trailer
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Haunt Love
Specifications
- Region: A
- Runtime: 97
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Audio: 1.0 Mono
Cast: Chad Lowe | Donald Sutherland | Mia Sara
Directors: Ralph L. Thomas
Project Name: Apprentice To Murder
Related Items
Categories
Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Horror | Movies & TV | Thrillers