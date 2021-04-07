Schoolgirls in Chains Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $29.99

In a remote country house, a malevolent form of sleaze and terror is being bred. A crazy mother encourages her two sons – raving lunatic Frank (Gary Kent, The Forest) and his not-all-there brother Johnny (John Parker, The Love Butcher) – to kidnap young women and chain them up in the basement. The girls are treated like animals and then subjected to games that grow increasingly sinister and depraved. When the brothers tire of their playthings, the girls must be replaced. This undiscovered exploitation classic is every bit as morally corrupt as you’ve heard. Directed by Don Jones (The Forest, Sweater Girls) and shot by cinematographer Ronald Victor Garcia (Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me), Schoolgirls in Chains is an entertaining slice of early ‘70s sleaze guaranteed to delight and disturb.

Special Features

2K Scan From the Original Negative

Audio Commentary by Actor Gary Kent and Writer/Producer/Director Don Jones

Audio Commentary by Writer/Producer/Director Don Jones and R.A. The Rugged Man

Audio Commentary by Writer/Producer/Director Don Jones and Cinematographer Ronald Victor Garcia

Making-of Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Region: A,B,C

Runtime: 90 min

Language: English

