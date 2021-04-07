Schoolgirls in Chains Special Edition Blu-ray

- Cast: Cheryl Waters | Gary Kent | Greta Gaylord | Herb Goldstein | Irv Saunders | John Parker | Merrie Lynn Ross | Sara Lane | Stafford Morgan | Suzanne Lund | T.R. Blackburn
- Directors: Don Jones
- Project Name Schoolgirls in Chains
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror | Sexploitation | Thrillers
- Studios: Code Red | Kino Lorber
- Product Release Date: March 23, 2021
- Rating: R
In a remote country house, a malevolent form of sleaze and terror is being bred. A crazy mother encourages her two sons – raving lunatic Frank (Gary Kent, The Forest) and his not-all-there brother Johnny (John Parker, The Love Butcher) – to kidnap young women and chain them up in the basement. The girls are treated like animals and then subjected to games that grow increasingly sinister and depraved. When the brothers tire of their playthings, the girls must be replaced. This undiscovered exploitation classic is every bit as morally corrupt as you’ve heard. Directed by Don Jones (The Forest, Sweater Girls) and shot by cinematographer Ronald Victor Garcia (Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me), Schoolgirls in Chains is an entertaining slice of early ‘70s sleaze guaranteed to delight and disturb.
Special Features
- 2K Scan From the Original Negative
- Audio Commentary by Actor Gary Kent and Writer/Producer/Director Don Jones
- Audio Commentary by Writer/Producer/Director Don Jones and R.A. The Rugged Man
- Audio Commentary by Writer/Producer/Director Don Jones and Cinematographer Ronald Victor Garcia
- Making-of Featurette
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Region: A,B,C
- Runtime: 90 min
- Language: English
- People / Bands: Cheryl Waters | Don Jones | Gary Kent | Greta Gaylord | Herb Goldstein | Irv Saunders | John Parker | Merrie Lynn Ross | Sara Lane | Stafford Morgan | Suzanne Lund | T.R. Blackburn
- Shows / Movies: Schoolgirls in Chains
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror | Sexploitation | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Code Red | Kino Lorber
- Product Types: Blu-ray | Movies & TV