Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Cat People Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album by Giorgio Moroder and David Bowie

Cat People Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album by Giorgio Moroder and David Bowie
View larger
Cat People Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album by Giorgio Moroder and David Bowie
Cat People Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album by Giorgio Moroder and David Bowie
$14.45
$12.90
See Options

4 in stock
CD
SKU: 220119-98851-1
UPC: 076732149829
Part No: CD2149829
Weight: 0.3 lbs
Condition: New

Featured is the 1982 score for the fantasy thriller Cat People by Giorgio Moroder featuring the original ‘Cat People (Putting Out Fire)’ by David Bowie, which was later re-recorded on the David Bowie ‘Let’s Dance’ album.

Cat People centers on a young woman’s sexual awakening, which brings horror when she discovers her urges transform her into a monstrous black leopard.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

The Dynamite Art of Alex Ross SIGNED Hardcover Edition 190143
Silent Night, Deadly Night Original Film Soundtrack – RSD Black Friday 2020 Chimney Hellfire Red/Orange Swirl Vinyl Limited Edition
Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Tonka Truck Mighty Front Loader (1997)
The Lost Boys 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1987)
The Polar Express Original 27×40 inch Movie Poster (2004) Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis [D34]
Dick Tracy Original Soundtrack Score by Danny Elfman Transparent Blue Vinyl Edition
Topps Chrome Foil Card Pokemon TV Animation Edition 2/5 Jumbo #07 Squirtle & #52 Meowth [1103]
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight Original 27×40 inch Movie Poster (1995) [J38]
Basket Case Limited Slipcover Edition Blu-ray (2018)
Resident Evil Six Film Boxed Set Collection UHD + Blu-ray + Digital – Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Retribution, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
CDSKU: 220119-98851-1
UPC: 076732149829
Part No: CD2149829
Weight: 0.3 lbs
Condition: New