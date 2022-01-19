Cat People Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album by Giorgio Moroder and David Bowie

- Project Name Cat People
- Composers Giorgio Moroder
- Contributors David Bowie
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: MCA Records | Universal
- Original Release Date: April 2, 1982
- Product Release Date: November 24, 1992
- Rating: R
- More: David Bowie | John Larroquette | Malcolm McDowell | Nastassja Kinski | Paul Schrader | Ruby Dee
Featured is the 1982 score for the fantasy thriller Cat People by Giorgio Moroder featuring the original ‘Cat People (Putting Out Fire)’ by David Bowie, which was later re-recorded on the David Bowie ‘Let’s Dance’ album.
Cat People centers on a young woman’s sexual awakening, which brings horror when she discovers her urges transform her into a monstrous black leopard.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
